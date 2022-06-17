On the Move: Rick Bryson

Tori Wallace-Babcock joined Hartness as development manager. She will lead all critical aspects of the development process, from inception through construction completion, for every project within the 449-acre urban village located on Greenville’s Eastside. Wallace-Babcock has more than 15 years of development, real estate and construction-related project management experience.
For this week's Mindful Monday we're giving you an inside look at a relaxing Drift Float and Spa in Greenville. Bryan Bachman has the latest on your Monday forecast. Two kids and one adult are in the hospital after a possible chemical reaction from a pool. Teen dies after falling...
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 26.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.72 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
SPARTANBURG — YMA Wealth Management Group, a business consulting company, is relocating its corporate office to the former location of the Whipp Advertising building in downtown Spartanburg. “We’re trying to build up the community and people that need help,” co-owner Joseph Wallace said. YMA Wealth Management Group...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One city pool reopened Friday while another remained closed. The city of Asheville said the Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville will not open this summer. But, Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes Creek Road) reopened Friday, June 17, after closing for a week following the discovery of broken glass in the water.
COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – With a population of nearly 2,000, the town of Cowpens has a history much larger than what meets the eye. A key part of the American Revolutionary War was fought right in the town’s backyard. Just a 20 minute drive north of the town of Cowpens, visitor can learn about the area’s […]
For this week's Mindful Monday we're giving you an inside look at a relaxing Drift Float and Spa in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on one local group that wants to help seniors afford fresh produce. Comfortable Monday before the heat returns. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
SunCap Property Group, a commercial real estate development, investment and advisory firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina, broke ground on Hillside 290, an industrial facility in Spartanburg’s Hillside Industrial Park, the business announced June 14. Located on 30 acres on Highway 290, the 284,400-square-foot, rear-load building will offer spaces...
Most people know South Carolina through the eyes of Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head Island. But visited Greenville’s bustling and historic city center? Although you may not be digging your toes in the sand, Greenville is just as much of a getaway as the beach. Dive into Greenville’s history and culture, experience signature tours, visit many popular attractions, and stay in one of these historic, homey, and cozy Airbnb Greenville properties.
Greenville, South Carolina has been getting quite a bit of buzz lately—and for good reason. Its emerging food scene, array of museums, and walkable downtown are just a few of the reasons it was named the South's Best City on the Rise in 2022. But travel 45 minutes southeast towards the South Carolina-Georgia border, and you'll find another town more than worth a weekend away. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Anderson is a small town with big energy that you need to add to your Southern travel bucket list today.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina farm is teaming up with nonprofits to help the monarch butterfly. For the past 10 years, Costa Farms has been growing starter milkweed plants to plant locally. Milkweed is the nesting and feeding plant for monarch caterpillars. Both the butterflies and...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg’s northside community is receiving a new park as a part of the city’s plan to reform its Northside neighborhood. In 2016, the city of Spartanburg acquired Oakview Apartments. The apartments were labeled “an area for improvement.” They were torn down and eventually replaced with improved housing. In 2021, the Dr. […]
Asheville – At the Buncombe County Commissioners’ worksession Tuesday, Chair Brownie Newman informed the public that the commissioners had been asked to sign a letter of support as part of a Certificate of Need (CON) process. According to the staff report, “The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan [SMFP]...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said three people were sent to the hospital on Saturday after they began reactioning to chemicals in a pool. Officials said crews responded to a pool on Resort Drive at around 1:40 p.m. on June 18, 2022. Dispatchers told crews that...
SYNOPSIS: The three most common air conditioner evaporator coils issues are leaks, freezing, and icing. If your coil is leaking, the best option is to replace it. If your coil is frozen or iced over, call us. Evaporator Coil Leaks is a Common AC Repair Issue. BY: James Lyons, Five...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Travel back in time to the Jurassic era with the traveling Dinosaur Adventure in Greenville. This weekend guests will have the opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric era. Dinosaur Adventure runs Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June...
On June 14, pro-abortion terrorist group “Jane’s Revenge” claimed credit for numerous attacks on pro-life centers around the country, including the June 7 attack on Mountain Area Pregnancy Services (MAPS) in Asheville. The message was originally posted on Abolition Media, which supports left-wing revolutionary groups around the world, but a day later, Jane’s Revenge also posted the message to the group’s official website.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the temperatures warm up, the more likely you are to see critters. A common, yet pesky creepy crawler can cause more harm than good. A sting a from one will be unpleasant, if that happens. FOX Carolina spoke with a Prisma Health emergency medicine...
Comments / 0