ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Afternoon, News: Human Cost of Downtown Tent Sweeps, Revelations of the Insurrection, and the Impending Sriracha Shortage

By Suzette Smith
The Portland Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! IF IT...

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Thousands of people flock to Portland’s Pride parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Portland’s Pride parade was back Sunday. Thousands of people lined Naito Parkway along the city’s waterfront, cheering on the parade, waving flags, and spreading positive energy. Annelise said that it was great to see the city full of life again after three years of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

to the idiots I honked at for running 2 red lights

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I don't care about "the law" ... you're going to fucking hurt someone, man. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
kptv.com

Summer arrives in Portland this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
PORTLAND, OR
nomadlawyer.org

Vancouver : Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Vancouver

Vancouver, Washington is home to 182,792 people. Vancouver is located in Clark County. Vancouver residents have an urban suburban feel, and many own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and other amenities in Vancouver. Vancouver is home to many young professionals and families. The residents are conservative and tend to be conservative. Vancouver’s public schools are excellent.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Andy Kaufman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurrection#Washington Dc#Sriracha#Mercury#Portlanders#Bolivia Carmichaels
kptv.com

PDX travelers react to flight cancellations, delays and high prices

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Across the country, travelers have been dealing with major headaches this past weekend amid thousands of flight cancellations, including at Portland International Airport. FOX 12 spoke with several travelers on Sunday who had mixed experiences, but everyone said their main concern was the price of tickets.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […] The post For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
oregontoday.net

Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Local author predicted grim Portland years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- In 2014, local writer Pierre Ouellette released a near future dystopian novel set in Portland that predicted the worst of the city today. It received good reviews but then something went wrong and "The Forever Man" has not been available for years.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Find Salads That Reign Supreme in Portland

Constructing a salad may seem a simple task, but composing a truly memorable one —in which each ingredient sings on its own while simultaneously working in delicious harmony with the others — is an understated feat. Whether they serve as a counterbalance to a menu’s heavier fare, or do the heavy lifting of being a complete meal all on their own, salads are well-suited to showcase Oregon’s seasonal bounty of produce. Piling high mountains of crisp vegetables and accouterments with pops of color, these Portland restaurants elevate what could be a menu afterthought into an art form.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy