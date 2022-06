The definition of an advocate is “a person who publicly supports or recommends a particular cause or policy,” which is a perfect description of Marshall. I don’t think that advocating is something that he thinks about or does on purpose, rather it is something that comes naturally to him. Specifically, Marshall is an advocate for individuals with disabilities including those on the spectrum. The reason that being an advocate is second nature is that Marshall has a brother that he obviously loves deeply who has autism, which not only makes him an excellent direct support professional but also a very strong advocate.

SPANISH FORK, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO