We first met The Waltons when The Homecoming: A Christmas Story originally premiered in 1971. The late 20th-century film was soon followed by the long-running TV series The Waltons the next year. After that first season aired, audiences quickly became familiar with The Waltons’ narrator, Earl Hamner Jr. Hamner Jr. served as narrator for The Waltons for nine successful seasons immediately following the release of the holiday-themed film. However, interestingly, before scoring the role, the series’ star, Richard Thomas, thought he would be the one narrating the show. Fast-forward 50 years to the film’s reimagining, The Waltons: Homecoming, and Thomas is speaking out about taking on Hamner Jr.’s long-established role.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO