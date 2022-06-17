ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, IL

158 degrees on front porch Sunday night

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodness, gracious, it sure has been H-O-T in our little corner of the world... Monday night, I waited until the sun had gone down and things were a little bit “cooler.” I wanted to see the strawberry supermoon, too. As hot as it was, I figured the strawberry supermoon would have...

KFVS12

DRONE12: Crews clean up storm damage in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau students in summer school showed off projects they had been working on for their families. Police officers in southern Illinois just completed two days of active shooter training. No Place Like Home: Cobden, Ill. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. One Heartland community proudly showcases how they satisfy all...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Tree falls on Du Quoin family’s home

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A rude awakening for a family in Du Quoin. A huge tree fell down in their front yard, wiping out their front porch. The homeowner told us it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, waking up her and her kids. “About 6 o’clock...
DU QUOIN, IL
radionwtn.com

Kentucky Headhunters Go Hunting Dinner At Paris Landing Lodge

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Kentucky Headhunters went hunting for some dinner before their appearance Friday night at The Breakers and found it at the new Lodge at Paris Landing. The Kentucky Headhunters performed as part of the four-day annual Tennessee River Jam. In photo are Hostess Simone Travis and two co-workers, Jordan and Lisa.
PARIS, TN
southernillinoisnow.com

Ameren Illinois reporting power restored to rest of Patoka and Centralia (9pm update)

Ameren Illinois is reporting all customers in the Marion and Jefferson County area once again have power following some outages that lasted more than two days. The final restoration came late Sunday afternoon for 18 customers in the Patoka zip code and 11 in the Centralia zip code. The final customers in Salem and Mt. Vernon had power restored by mid-afternoon on Saturday.
PATOKA, IL
KFVS12

Thousands without power in the Heartland; storm damage reported

(KFVS) - Thousands of power outages were reported Friday morning, June 17 in the Heartland as storms moved through the Heartland. The storms packed strong winds and small hail. The National Weather Service says there are scattered reports of downed trees and power lines. A large tree fell and crushed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Farm truck hit utility pole, left some in southern Ill. without power

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening. According to an engineer with the co-op, a farm truck hit a utility pole west of Dongola around 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. It knocked out power to about 2,200 customers.
DONGOLA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Home built for veteran who lost home to Dec. 10 tornado

MAYFIELD, KY-- More than 170 volunteers rallied together to build a home in two weeks. The Andreasen family of Mayfield lost their home to the Dec. 10 tornado. With help from A Soldier's Journey Home and Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Army Veteran Tim Andreasen now has a place to call home.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Juneteenth celebrations in the Local 6 area

Juneteenth is officially a national holiday, and communities across the Local 6 area will be celebrating with a variety of events this weekend. Juneteenth falls on June 19, and it was officially designated as a federal holiday last year. Because the 19th falls on Sunday, the public holiday date is June 20 this year. The day commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, first learned slavery had been abolished.
PADUCAH, KY
WBKR

One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Lane closure on I-24 in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, KY — A portion of westbound I-24 in Lyon County is restricted to one lane from mile marker 49 to 45 due to damaged pavement. The contractor has completed an initial round of repairs but will be moving to night work beginning on Monday, June 20 due to excessive heat in our area. They will be active in the work zone at night when weather allows for three to four weeks.
LYON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Motorcycle crash sends Paducah man to the hospital

A Paducah man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash Saturday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Krebs Station Road for a single vehicle motorcycle crash. The motorcycle was driven by 21-year-old Everett Johnson of Paducah. Deputies said Johnson was east bound on...
PADUCAH, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saline, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saline; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Williamson County in southern Illinois Saline County in southern Illinois * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 703 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Cambria, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Herrin, Carterville, Crainville, Cambria and Energy around 710 AM CDT. Marion around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Creal Springs and Lake Of Egypt Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Illinois near Mile Marker 1. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALINE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Motorcyclist injured in crash flown to hospital

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night, June 18. The crash happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of Krebs Station Road. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Everett Johnson lost control of his 2000...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Murray Trade Days open this summer in Chestnut Park

The Murray-Calloway County Parks Department has opened Murray Trade Days in Chestnut Park. Residents can sign up to set up shop in the park on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8 til noon. Concessions will also be available. To get more info or sign up, call Murray Parks at (270)762-0325.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County garbage truck collision leaves one injured

A two-vehicle accident involving a garbage truck south of Mayfield on Friday left one person injured. Deputies responded to the accident on KY 303, where they learned 79-year-old Judy Howard of Mayfield didn't see a garbage truck that was stopped to pick up a resident's trash. Howard attempted to avoid...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Arrest made after two churches vandalized

The first community-wide Juneteenth celebration was held today in Cape Girardeau. Airport board reaffirms recommendation for Contour. Airport board reaffirms recommendation for Contour. Heartland News at 9 headlines 6/17. Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 6/17.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
annanews.com

34,001 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, June 10, reported 34,001 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 73 deaths since June 3. According to the CDC, 32 Illinois counties were rated at high community level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago,...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

CDC: 19 Ky. counties at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nineteen counties in Kentucky are at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” community level for COVID-19. That includes McCracken, Livingston and Lyon Counties in western Kentucky. People living in “high” community levels are encouraged to wear masks indoors and reduce...
KENTUCKY STATE

