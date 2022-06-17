ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sempra’s SoCalGas Says It Has Achieved 2025 Goal for Lower Methane Emissions

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdjyA_0gEVIPNd00
SoCalGas technicians. Courtesy of the company

Sempra’s Southern California Gas division reported Friday it reduced methane gas emissions by 37% last year — passing California’s 20% goal and nearing the 2020 goal of 40%.

The report on methane emissions, which are a key component of climate-warming greenhouse gasses, was submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission.

“It is a testament to our dedicated workforce that we have not only exceeded 2025 reduction goals, but also are quickly approaching 2030 goals as we continue to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America,” said Jimmie Cho, SoCalGas chief operating officer.

The company attributed the success to new leak detection technology, including the use of helicopters and drones to spot problems in the natural-gas distribution system.

The calculations of percentage reductions are based upon a 2015 emissions baseline. California utilities’ progress toward the goals is tracked and reported via state-mandated annual reports.

Last year, SoCalGas announced plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and the energy it delivers by 2045.

The company serves nearly 22 million customers in Central and Southern California.

Comments / 1

Related
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Protecting the Joshua Tree Imperils California’s Transition to Clean Energy

California is falling behind on meeting our climate goals, not on pace to meet our 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target until the 2060s or later. Now the state’s pending decision on whether to list the iconic western Joshua tree as a threatened species could imperil progress further by potentially making large-scale solar facilities infeasible to build in our vast, sun-soaked deserts.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s plan to provide food assistance to undocumented residents leaves some out

CALIFORNIA IS POISED to become the first state in the nation to extend food assistance benefits to some undocumented immigrants. But advocates say it’s not enough. The budget bill the state legislature passed Monday includes a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow immigrants age 55 and older who are currently shut out of food stamps programs to receive the benefits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
Silicon Valley

California fuel prices set to soar as Chevron’s East Bay refinery begins maintenance work

Gasoline and diesel prices in the Golden State may soar to fresh records in coming weeks as one of the largest refineries on the West Coast starts maintenance. Chevron Corp. is scheduled to carry out multi-unit maintenance at its Richmond refinery on the San Francisco Bay, which is expected to last for about a month, according to people familiar with operations. The planned work includes gasoline-making units and comes as both Phillips 66 and PBF Energy Inc. are already conducting upkeep at diesel and jet fuel-making facilities.
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Emissions#Sempra#Greenhouse Gas#Methane Gas#Southern California Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
iheart.com

Migrants to Be Moved Further Inland as Border Surge Continues

SAN DIEGO - There have been a record number of suspected illegal immigrants caught crossing the Southern border for the third month in a row. The latest report from Customs and Border Protection show there were about 240,000 encounters in May and more than half were single adults. If this surge stays on trend, it will break last year's total next month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX40

Group of Democrats now want to postpone gas tax increase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are now trying to take new action in response to skyrocketing gas prices. A group of 13 assembly Democrats sent a letter to the governor and legislative leaders, urging they postpone the 3-cent inflationary increase to the state’s gas tax for a year. In the letter, they wrote, “the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

San Diego home buyers and sellers dealing with housing market changes

SAN DIEGO — Homes that would typically fly off the market aren't anymore and this appears to be a new trend for San Diego. "When inventory is low prices remain up but right now we’re seeing a vast increase in the interest rate that many people are bumped out of the market, they just can’t afford the houses," said Frank Powell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Power Outage Outlook, Tips to Relieve Stress on Grid

High heat and high winds. That’s what a lot of the Coachella Valley has been experiencing this spring, which is a recipe for outages. But Southern California Edison (SCE) has already been preparing, making them confident the desert won’t see rolling blackouts this summer. “First of all, we’ve...
ENVIRONMENT
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy