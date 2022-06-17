ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

99-year-old Carmelite nun credits her family and Mary for her long, happy vocation

onenewspage.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article99-year-old Carmelite nun credits her family and Mary for her long, happy vocation. Sister Francisca Teresa (left). The nun with her Carmelite sisters (right). / Courtesy of Church of Concepción. Denver Newsroom, Jun 17, 2022 / 04:42 am (CNA). Agustina Medina Muñoz is 99 years old and has...

www.onenewspage.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I'll spend the rest of my life fighting for you': Girl, 16, left orphaned when her mother was killed in Uvalde school before her father died of a broken heart pens tribute to her parents as $2.6M is raised for her and her siblings

The daughter of slain Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia, who then lost her father Joe Garcia days later to a heart attack, promised they 'will not be forgotten' in an emotional tribute. Lyliana Garcia, 16, wrote a note on a memorial left to Joe, 50, at the same place...
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

Man reunites with birth mom after 20 years, realize they'd both worked in the same hospital

A Utah man has reunited with his birth mom after two decades of wondering about her and yearning to meet her. Benjamin Hulleberg, a middle school substitute teacher, was aware from a young age that his parents, Angela and Brian Hulleberg, had adopted him as a baby from his biological mother, whom he only knew by her first name, Holly. "It was always a very positive conversation," the 20-year-old told Good Morning America. "It was my parents either expressing gratitude for Holly or me talking about how I'm grateful for her and how I want to meet her one day."
UTAH STATE
Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Daily Mail

Tragedy as mother-of-three 'yoga queen' DIES giving birth to a healthy baby girl just three months after marrying the love of her life: 'An unfathomable loss'

A mother-of-three who ran a high-profile yoga studio died after giving birth at home to a healthy baby girl. Queensland woman Lauren Verona, 42, died from complications during childbirth after delivering her daughter Lucinda Lauren Elizabeth Gaylard. Ms Verona ran Zenko Yoga in Noosaville, on the Sunshine Coast, and described...
YOGA
The Independent

Daughter reunites dying father with long-lost dad days before his death

An Oklahoma woman granted her father his dying wish by reuniting him with his biological father just days before he passed away.Brandi Guicciardini, 33, reunited the pair on 7 May after nearly 60 years apart.She tracked down her paternal grandfather after submitting her father’s pre-adoption birth certificate and ancestry test. Guicciardini said she still speaks to her 81-year-old grandfather everyday and her family are planning on visiting him at Christmas to spread her father’s ashes together.“The one thing my father always wanted to know was who his biological parents were,” Guicciardini, from Oklahoma City, told Zenger News. She explained her...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nun#Carmelites#Vocation#Courtesy Of Church Of#French#Concepci N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Amy Christie

Newlyweds give first dance to grandparents: "There wasn't a dry eye in the whole place"

An engaged couple from New York planned something special for their wedding day. And it wasn't about the song they chose to have their first dance on either. They meant to share their wedding day with the groom's grandparents. Sixty-five years after getting married, the beloved pair got their dance and shared in the newlyweds' joy as guests got to celebrate two weddings on the same day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

Where Do the Words We Call Our Fathers Come From?

Over the years, we have developed many different ways to talk about our fathers. "Dad," "pop," and "father," reveal a childlike pattern in our names for dad. "Papa" reflects the influence of the French and courtly style. On Father’s Day, it's a good time to reflect on not just the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TIME

A New Father of the Bride Proves There’s Life Left in an Old Concept

Our ideas about marriage and marital roles have changed radically in the past 50 years, especially now that women are major players in the work force. What’s changed less is the notion of the wedding : sure, there are always those couples who prefer to celebrate their union with less-conventional events like beach barbecues, and those who avoid the fuss altogether by sneaking off to city hall. But even exceedingly modern, forward-thinking women still want the fantasy of the pristine white dress, the cake festooned with swags of frosting or flowers or both, the tradition of being “given away” by a father or father figure. Even if some of these conventions cut against our cherished notions of feminist autonomy, they also fall staunchly under the category of tradition, rituals that connect us with our forebears. And that’s just one reason we have a new version of Father of the Bride in 2022: as long as there are young women going off to get married, there are going to be fathers who have mixed feelings about seeing them go.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy