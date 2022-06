“He didn’t kill me, but he did kill me,” a suspected victim of Florida’s “Pillowcase Rapist” said, decades after she was brutally raped in her home. The woman — identified by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office simply as Catherine — never believed there would be justice for the man who had so callously ripped away the life she’d once known, but on Tuesday the sheriff’s office announced it had linked six sexual assault cold cases to Robert Koehler, a man suspected of being Florida’s prolific “Pillowcase Rapist.”

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO