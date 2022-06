LHP Bailey Falter (0–2, 4.20) | RHP Paolo Espino (0–1, 2.08) Nationals Park | Washington, D.C. TV: MASN | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies continue their five-game weekend series with a doubleheader on Friday…This is Washington’s third doubleheader of the season…The Nationals...