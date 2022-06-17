ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Hinkson Creek stabilization program nearing a start

By Jack Underwood
Columbia Missourian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHinkson Creek runs southwest through Columbia from the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and I-70 underneath Stadium Boulevard and Forum Boulevard. From there it continues west until it meets up with the Perche Creek and the Missouri River. The creek runs through mostly residential areas and is supposed to...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

New effort to save Columbia's historic buildings gets lift-off

A new group has organized to protect Columbia's historic buildings and preserve the character of the city's older neighborhoods. The group initially got together in May after permits were filed to demolish homes in the historic Old Southwest district. At the time, worried neighbors had mobilized to protect the homes but have been unable to halt any demolition.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Disabilities commission, sustainable transit updates on council agenda

The Columbia City Council will receive reports from the Disabilities and Climate and Environment commissions during its Tuesday meeting. The Disabilities Commission will ask the council to allow virtual participation in board and commission meetings, including council meetings. While members can observe the meeting remotely, this proposed change would allow virtual participants to count toward quorum, vote and make comments.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Small town, big needs: Brunswick's leaders face tough choices

BRUNSWICK — A small Missouri town in the Chariton County floodplain is a steady indicator of the spectrum of issues challenging rural communities. In 2019, flooding affected the area and badly damaged its roads. The challenges to recovery are illustrated by the latest census, which reveals the same gradual population decline Brunswick has faced since 1950.
BRUNSWICK, MO
Washington Missourian

Buyers sought for Lost Creek Vineyards

Brothers Tom and Steve Frichtel have listed 207 acres of farmland, wood and prime Missouri vineyards for sale in rural Warren County, across the Missouri River from Berger. The property includes 12 acres of vineyard, producing 30 tons or more of Chardonel, Vignoles, and Noiret grapes annually. The property also contains about 26 acres of row crop land, two creeks, and abuts the Missouri River. The Katy Trail runs through the property.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
kjluradio.com

Columbia moves Fourth of the July celebration to Stephens Lake Park

Columbia is moving its 70th annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration to Stephens Lake Park this year. Acting Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington says the location was chosen because it provides enough park space large enough to safely accommodate the event and provide optimum viewing of the fireworks display.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Boone Electric general manager Todd Culley appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Boone Electric Cooperative general manager Todd Culley tells 939 the Eagle News that construction on their $27-million headquarter project should be done by September and that he’s hoping to have employees moved in by November. Mr. Culley joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table,” telling listeners an open house will take place at a later date. Culley also emphasizes that Columbia-based Coil Construction is managing the massive project, and that 99 percent of the vendors are from Columbia/Boone County:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Driver Alert! Road Resurfacing Begins This Week On Highway 54 Though Osage Beach

Road resurfacing is set to begin this week on Route 54 through Osage Beach according to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT contractors are scheduled to begin installing a new driving surface along Route 54 through Osage Beach, starting early next week. The work includes resurfacing from the Grand Glaize Bridge to East of Osage Parkway. MoDOT says that both lanes in the westbound and eastbound directions will be milled and resurfaced.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
abc17news.com

Overnight storms cause damage to residences in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Severe storms woke up many people in Mexico as they moved through around 4 a.m. this Friday morning. The storms woke up Mexico resident Bertha Long. "There was this big boom and I just jumped straight up," Long said. "It did really scare me and I didn't know what was going on."
MEXICO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Surface Water#Water Quality#Erosion#Urban Construction#The Perche Creek#Expec
lakeexpo.com

32221 N Buck Creek Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65057

Amazing inexpensive opportunity to purchase 2 parcels of land totaling 2.76 Acres within minutes of the Lake with great views out onto a large undeveloped forest with abundant wildlife. Construction of a 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 864 sq. ft house was started on the property and is just waiting for your finishing touches. Walls, roof & and subfloors are in place. Would be great for developers who want to add additional homes on the Lots, Fix n Flippers, Employee Housing, or someone wanting a weekend retreat with Black Top Roads to the property. It has a Private Well and a Wood Burning Furnace. No Septic as of yet. This property is priced to sell quickly and is being sold As-Is since the Interior and Septic were not completed. It wouldn't take long to finish off the inside. Minutes from Laurie with the solitude of a forest.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical John W. 'Blind' Boone House in Columbia, Missouri used to carry the sound of the piano

The J.W. 'Blind' Boone house in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are stories all over the country that celebrate a piece of history and many of them turn out to be gems. The photo above used to be the home of John W. "Blind" Boone. The home built in 1890 is now owned by the City of Columbia, Missouri. At one time, it was also the Stuart P. Parker Funeral Home. In 1980, the home became listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in Cosmo Park

Sunday's blistering heat did not stop hundreds of people from celebrating The Village's third annual Juneteenth Festival in Cosmo Park. The parking lot was packed with freshly waxed sports cars, tailgate tents to shade the countless vendors promoting everything from natural healing solutions to community development and the fragrances of fried fish and freshly cooked food—all seamlessly melding together to the backdrop of a bass-heavy soundtrack.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
maconhomepress.com

Mayor Pro Tem, Tony Petre comments on Mayor's Resignation

After the Resignation of the Mayor of Macon, Scott Bigham on Wednesday. The Macon County Home Press reached out to the Mayor Pro Tempore Tony Petre as to how the City shall proceed and for comments about the Resignation. The Mayor Pro Tempore is selected by the City Council annually by vote of the Council to “serve out the duties of the mayor, at this point and time”. When asked if there have been any decisions about how the city will fill the position of Mayor, “We have reached out to multiple sources for direction on how we handle this, what I know is, at this point in time, the Mayor Pro Tem takes on the duties as the Mayor until the Council makes an appointment to the position of Mayor.” If the City Council decides to appoint a mayor, “to my understanding, it can be anyone qualified to run of the city office of Mayor.” The next election cycle for Mayor is in 2026. When asked if this discussion would be made in open Council “to the best of my knowledge. That does not fall into any of allowable closed-session purposes”. So, it will be in open public discussion. This will be addressed in the next regular council meeting; they may hold a special council meeting in the next few days to get council involved after they have gathered information to address it in the next regular council meeting.
MACON COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Three Troopers To Join Lake Region Following Graduation Friday

Three new Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are joining the Lake Region. This coming Friday June 24th, a total of 25 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy with a ceremony being held in Jefferson City. The Troopers joining the region include Shayla Latture of Branson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

MU graduate wins Miss Missouri 2022

A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
MEXICO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy