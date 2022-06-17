ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, CA

Sheriff’s Log: June 9 to June 15, 2022

By Capt. Joseph A. Badali
thecatalinaislander.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is the Avalon Sheriff’s Station significant incidents report for the period of June 9 to June 15, 2022. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Many people who are arrested do not get prosecuted in the first place and many...

thecatalinaislander.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Man bludgeoned to death in Whittier, person of interest detained

WHITTIER, Calif. - A 50-year-old Hispanic man was fatally bludgeoned Sunday in Whittier in a possible gang-related attack and a person of interest has been detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. The incident in the 11700 block of Fireside Drive was reported around 5:30 a.m, Deputy Tracy Koerner...
WHITTIER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Cyclist, 67, is killed in crash

A 67-year-old man was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday morning in Santa Ana. According to the SAPD, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bristol Street and Edinger Avenue. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in violent Culver City crash

A woman was killed and another person was injured following an Saturday night crash in Culver City. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. A woman was driving a white sedan south on La Cienega when she rear-ended a second vehicle, according to the Los Angeles […]
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

Homeless man arrested, charged with murder of woman in Corona

CORONA, Calif. - A man experiencing homelessness has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman at a Corona business, according to police. James Billingsley, 24, was arrested Thursday after a short chase. Corona Police say they responded to a welfare check at 1950 Compton Ave. #105 around 1 p.m. Thursday, and found a 41-year-old woman dead inside. People at the scene told officers that Billingsley knew the owner and frequented the area. Just over an hour later, Billingsley was found just a mile from the scene and detained after trying to run from officers.
CORONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avalon, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Crash Sends Vehicle Into Embankment

Two people were hospitalized Saturday following a traffic collision off of Highway 126 in Valencia, which resulted in a car landing upside down in an embankment. At around 1 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Wolcott Way and Henry Mayo Drive in Valencia, according to supervisor Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
internewscast.com

Police search for suspect in Fullerton Brown Line robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit Detectives are looking for a suspect in a robbery on the Fullerton CTA Brown Line last week. Police said around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect approached the victim at the Fullerton location and forcefully took a phone from their hand. The offender is described...
FULLERTON, CA
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle on Friday evening, June 17, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue J-4 and 10th Street West for a traffic collision at approximately 5:44 p.m.
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff S Log#Saint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Driver Arrested after DUI Crash on East Katella Avenue [Orange, CA]

ORANGE, CA (June 17, 2022) – Authorities arrested one driver following a DUI crash on East Katella Avenue, late Friday evening. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the 2400 block of East Katella Avenue around 10:45 p.m. According to reports, the 55-year-old driver of a blue Ford F-250 sideswiped...
ORANGE, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Westminster

Police in Westminster said a man who was approximately 30 to 35 years old was shot and killed Thursday in the 13900 block of Cedar Street, near Sigler Park. Officers were called to the scene at around 3:25 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They discovered a man laying in the alley "with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his face and upper body," according to Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick. Paramedics with the Orange County Fire Authority pronounced the man dead at the scene. Witnesses told authorities that a suspect vehicle, described as a purple 2010 to 2014 sedan, was seen fleeing the area, going westbound on on Westminster Boulevard toward Locust Street. No suspect description was provided, though. The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Detective Malcolm Pierson III at 714-548-3759 or Detective Marcela Lopez at 714-548-3773. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to OCCrimestoppers.org. 
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Crash in Buena Park sends 6 people to hospital

On Friday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues in Buena Park. The collision, according to authorities, was reported just before 4 p.m. and was declared a multi-casualty incident by the OCFA incident commander. Six patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 
BUENA PARK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Vehicle Fire Spreads To Surrounding Brush North Of Castaic

A vehicle fire has spread to surrounding brush on the 5 Freeway north of Castaic Friday, with forward progression stopped. The brush fire, dubbed the Danielle Fire, was first reported around 3:15 p.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway north of Fraizer Mountain Park Road north of Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy