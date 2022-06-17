State Board says only 150 voters were assigned to wrong districts in NE Baltimore
Clerical errors are being blamed for voters being assigned wrongly in the 43A and 45th legislative districts. UPDATE: Press conference scheduled Saturday morning by House Delegate Boyce and others. The number of city voters assigned to an incorrect legislative district in next month’s Baltimore primary – initially estimated in...
More than a dozen mothers who have lost children to violence are uniting behind Baltimore city state's attorney candidate Thiru Vignarajah. Liza Holley, a victim's mother, joins us live to explain why.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Right now, an ethics violation report against City Council President Nick Mosby is in front of the Circuit Court. However, it could takes months before a ruling is made. According to political analyst, John Dedie not only does the delay not bother the Mosby's, it’s being...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More than a dozen candidates are vying for spots on the Baltimore County Board of Education this year, with critical primary elections looming in three of the county's seven councilmanic districts. In Baltimore County, only races where three or more board candidates are running appear on...
This is an updated list of candidates for local and state offices in Anne Arundel County as of June 8. Candidates for county executive, county council and local judiciary offices are listed first, followed by the state legislature. A voters guide to statewide offices is a separate link, as are voters guides by the League of Women Voters and the Baltimore Sun.
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News/WBFF) — It's your voice and your future. Meet the candidates for Maryland's Republican gubernatorial primary. Candidates Secretary Kelly Schulz, Delegate Dan Cox and Robin Ficker take questions surrounding education, crime, marijuana. It’s an opportunity to educate yourself on who to vote for in the Maryland Primary Election.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County.
Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.
Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility.
“This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
WASHINGTON — Petworth neighbors will finally get a 4-way stop sign at 5th and Webster Streets NW after years of lobbying the city. That DC intersection currently has a 2-way stop sign, unlike many of the other intersections in this area, and neighbors say there are weekly crashes and daily near misses.
MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has lost a furry friend. K9 Einstein passed with his handler and longtime friend, OFC S. Reiter by his side. Einstein was the department’s oldest bomb dog until his retirement in June and he helped usher in a new era in bomb detection work within the K9 Unit. Prior to Einstein, the bomb/gun dog …
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County representatives celebrated the purchase agreement of a 21-acre property from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen, state and local officials, and community members to celebrate the completion of the purchase agreement for Camp Ilchester.
The U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Curtis Bay will get a $632 million overhaul under legislation pushed by Maryland's senators. U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen on Friday announced details of the bill during a visit to the yard, where they thanked the 2,200 workers who keep the fleet afloat.
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. – A 24-year-veteran of the Maryland State Police is recognized as the emergency medical service Clinician of the Year by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS). Lt. Nathan Wheelock was honored during a ceremony on June 6, 2022. The prestigious award was presented...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s.
Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
Two Montgomery County Public Schools employees involved in an investigation for possible “financial improprieties” in the district’s transportation department are no longer employed by MCPS, a spokesman confirmed Friday. In mid-November, Montgomery County police began investigating the allegations, and the department’s two top administrators — Director Todd...
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint to eight states with the debut of its first location in Maryland. Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet opened the doors to a store at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., on June 16. The new outlet marked the chain’s 424th store, with locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and now Maryland.
Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) President and CEO Ben Birge announced his departure from the organization Friday, exactly two years from when he assumed the role in June 2020. AAEDC Administrative Officer Jill Seamon will serve as Interim CEO. “Our team at AAEDC has done extraordinary work assisting our...
Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
Attorneys for indicted Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby are asking the judge to either dismiss two of the counts against her or provide grand jury testimony in connection to those charges. Mosby is charged with perjury and making a false statement on a loan application. The motion filed Friday...
It appears increasingly likely that underwater powerlines from Maryland offshore wind projects will come ashore in Delaware. Both the US Wind and Øersted’s Skipjack projects are moving in the direction of moving electricity generated from wind turbines 19 miles offshore to a grid connection in Delaware. Indian River...
A child was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after a near drowning Friday, June 17, NBC Washington reports. The Edward Thomas Memorial Pool at Baker Park in Frederick was very busy at the time of the 5:45 p.m. incident, the outlet said. The child was conscious but in critical condition...
