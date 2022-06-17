ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

The Current Newsletter Summer 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer 2022 edition of The Current e-newsletter contains updates on...

Genealogy: Court and Probate Records

Court and probate records can contain some very valuable family facts and information. Learn how to find these documents and possible restrictions on access. This program will be held both in-person and online through Zoom. Please register on the Library website or by calling (262) 532-8930.
Adult Program: Moving Your House With Julia Kellogg

Summer is often a time when people think about buying and moving into a new home -- and it can be stressful! Local realtor Julia Kellogg will offer some helpful tips about making this process run more smoothly. Registration for this program opens at 9:00AM on Monday, May 9. You...

