ST. PETERSBURG — Isaac Paredes made headlines Tuesday night, hitting three home runs to tie the Rays’ franchise record for most in a game. By homering his first time up against the Yankees, Paredes became the first Rays player in their 25 seasons to homer in four consecutive at-bats. (He was hit by a pitch during his fourth time to the plate Tuesday.)

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO