Nashville, TN

Win Your Tickets To Parker McCollum

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Parker McCollum performs at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 10: Parker McCollum performs on stage during Ram Jam New Artists To Watch at The 2022 CMT Music Awards at Cumberland Park...

defector.com

The Uphill Battle To Unionize Tennessee Whiskey

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Nashville sits near Watkins Park, not far from the state capitol. It’s a place where customers on a weekend can park themselves, chill out, and spend money on a variety of specialty spirits called things like Tennessee Sour Mash, Belle Meade Bourbon, and Louisa’s Liquor. The front of the building evokes a certain kind of craft cocktail bar venue you can imagine — a large warehouse that was part of the Marathon Motor Works factory, an automobile manufacturer, painted that unmissable gunmetal gray and green. There is exposed brick and huge garage doors in the front facing Clinton Street, and a slogan written just above the front door that says: “Family owned — and operated.” Step inside and the distillery features a lavish space called the “oak room,” where tastings and events are held at long tables extending out in rows. The species it attracts: lots of bachelor and bachelorette parties, whiskey clubs, loud crowds. Basically tourist’s catnip.
dicksonpost.com

Two of Ms. Cheap's favorite sales, flea market on tap this weekend

It’s a busy week for Ms. Cheap with two of my favorite sales on my weekend calendar. Plus, it is also flea market weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville. First up is the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale that opens on Thursday and will be open three days a week through July 23.
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
rejournals.com

CBRE names new managing director in Tennessee

CBRE has promoted Elizabeth Goodwin to a managing director in Tennessee. In this role, Goodwin will partner with Tennessee Managing Director Stephen Kulinski and Memphis Managing Director Frank Quinn to assist in the company’s day-to-day operations and drive growth strategies for all Advisory Services lines of business, including leasing, sales, valuations, property management and debt & structured finance.
williamsonhomepage.com

Home is where his God is

When Travis Cottrell relocated from Jackson, Tennessee in mid-2020 to become worship pastor at the main campus of the multi-site, 13,000-member Brentwood Baptist Church, he said “it felt like home immediately.”. COVID restrictions and social distancing were still in place, and he was temporarily leaving his family behind so...
williamsonherald.com

Made in TN celebrates reopening in The Factory

Made in TN celebrated the grand reopening inside The Factory at Franklin with a ribbon-cutting celebration June 14. The business, founded by Ilex and Sarah Pounders, has two locations, with the other retail store at the L&L Market in Nashville. It first opened in The Factory on Black Friday in 2017.
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at Nashville's Newest Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
wgnsradio.com

Sunday Night Middle Point Landfill Fire

(WALTER HILL, TN) Just before sunset on Sunday evening (6/19/2022), a fire erupted atop the Middle Point Landfill on Jefferson Pike. Flames could be seen in parts of Lascassas, Murfreesboro and higher elevations in Wilson, Cannon and DeKalb counties. UPDATES on the Middle Point Landfill will continue to be of focus by Rutheford County Mayor Bill Ketron and can be heard "live" on WGNS this Wednesday morning (8:10-9:00AM). Phone or text your questions to 615-893-1450.
WSMV

Fishing advisory issued for six different Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced several precautionary fish consumption advisories Monday due to various health concerns. After conducting several tests in local reservoirs, officials determined that a precautionary advisory needed to be issued for three different reservoirs around Tennessee. “We provide these advisories...
wmot.org

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
westkentuckystar.com

Tennessee couple charged with leaving child in car at casino

A middle Tennessee couple was arrested on Saturday, after authorities said they left a child alone in a car while at a casino. Harrah's security called Metropolis police after reportedly locating the child in the car. According to surveillance video, the 11-year-old was left for over 90 minutes. Accoriding to...
