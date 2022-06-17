ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Variety Venturing Crew Launches Youth-Led Program to Empower Teens With Special Needs

By Drew Gieseke
laduenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new program launched by the Greater St. Louis Area Council – Boy Scouts of America and Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis is already making an impact on kids with disabilities. Dubbed Variety Venturing Crew, this first-of-its-kind program based in St. Louis helps teens with...

www.laduenews.com

5 On Your Side

Fathers celebrate Juneteenth at Fairground Park in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An event that intertwined the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holidays in north St. Louis brought out hundreds of Black families on Sunday. The inaugural Saint Louis Juneteenth "FREE-DOME" Celebration presented by Saint LAAA FaB Inc. was a one-day, family-oriented event set out to pay homage to the rich heritage, history and culture of people of African descent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing alumni to reunite

After taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing alumni are busy planning a much-anticipated return of their reunion. The reunion will be held Saturday, July 16, at Alton’s Best Western Premiere Hotel, with registration starting at 11 a.m. The AMH School...
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Father and daughter doctors perform heart surgery together

ST. LOUIS — Even more than scalpels and forceps, the most important tools for a surgeon are the hands. And in the operating room, four hands are better than two. Dr. Sophia Roberts is a second-year Washington University resident, training to become a cardiothoracic surgeon. Less than 5% of heart surgeons are women but making this even more unique, is that the doctor she assisted recently is her dad.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Big donation to Alton's Oriental Garden

The Oriental Garden at Alton's Gordon Moore Park has received a donation in the amount of $10,000 from one of its board members. Joan Sheppard hopes the gift will encourage others to contribute to the ongoing improvement of the garden, which was founded in 1984. Alton Park and Recreation Director...
ALTON, IL
St. Louis American

Passport to Music gets in tune at Transit Centers

The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD), in partnership with Citizens for Modern Transit, Metro Transit and AARP in St. Louis, will be hosting Passport to Music on Metro from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at both the Belleville and Emerson Park Transit Centers. This music festival will feature...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Size inclusive boutique opening in Godfrey

GODFREY — Liz Campbell and Jessica Grace of BRUSH Hair + Makeup plan to open the area’s first size-inclusive clothing boutique Wednesday, June 29. Housed at the salon at 5302 Godfrey Road, BRUSH Boutique will offer hand-curated styles in sizes small through 3XL. BRUSH Boutique co-owners said they aim to fill a need in the area for trendy clothing options for all women, regardless of size.
GODFREY, IL
saucemagazine.com

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
KMOV

Construction begins on tiny homes for veterans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The first wall frames went up Thursday for a future tiny home community for homeless veterans in St. Louis. The Veterans Community Project is set in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood in north St. Louis. It’s a four-acre site on Aldine Avenue west of North Ground. The Kansas-City based organization said this is a step towards a better future for veterans who find themselves in need of a home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcgtv.com

MU graduate wins Miss Missouri 2022

A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
MEXICO, MO
KMOV

SLMPD Chief Hayden celebrates last day on the job

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police Chief John Hayden wrapped up his last day on the job with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Friday. The department and the community had a sendoff for Hayden on his last day. Interim Chief Michael Sack is taking over his position for now as the search for a new chief continues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Pastor Fights St. Louis City to Feed Homeless

A federal case involving two men who were cited for feeding homeless people has returned to court. On Thursday morning, three federal judges from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals listened to oral arguments in the case of Redlich v. City of St. Louis. A decision is expected in the ensuing months.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Sit Means Sit St. Louis now under new ownership

Chase McDowell has brought the Sit Means Sit Franchise to St. Louis. Sit Means Sit is the largest U.S. based dog training company and has over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. They are attention based, balanced trainers that work with any age, any breed and any problem dog.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Metro East PRD announces grant programs

The Metro East Park and Recreation District, serving Madison and St. Clair counties, has announced their Board of Directors has approved $3.4 million in grant funding for three separate grant programs for park related events and activities in the region. These programs are intended to help local park districts and municipalities leverage their funds and make their locally led projects a reality.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

GoFundMe set up for family of slain Liese Dodd

ALTON - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized for Liese Dodd's family to help with funeral expenses. The death of 22-year-old mother-to-be Liese Dodd has sent shock waves across the Alton community and St. Louis' Metro East.  Dodd was found dead at her Alton residence June 9 and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, has been charged with multiple felonies in her and her unborn child's deaths - including dismembering a human body.
ALTON, IL
St. Louis American

St. Louis set to celebrate Juneteenth festivities

Juneteenth, which is recognized annually on June 19, celebrates the historic abolishment of the last vestiges of slavery more than 150 years ago. While a part of the Black community for decades, the historic day became a federal holiday last year when President Joe Biden signed an executive order. On...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Almonds Thrives by Being Nuts About Its Customers

Tony Almond can't help but chuckle while recalling a conversation he had with his son one night after dinner service at his longtime Clayton restaurant, Almonds (8127 Maryland Avenue, Clayton; 314-725-1019). The younger Almond was decompressing after a busy night and was particularly vexed about a customer who came in insisting that he be seated, even though he had no reservation and the dining room was packed. To his son, the behavior seemed entitled, but in Almond's mind, it was a sign he was doing something right.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

SNAP families eligible for Head Start, Early Head Start services

ALTON - Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of Head Start announced that families currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would now be automatically eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start services, including school readiness, nutrition and family support. Previously, this option only existed for recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and children in foster care or experiencing homelessness.   "This new expanded eligibility for SNAP recipients will allow us to offer our comprehensive early learning and family development program services to help more vulnerable residents thrive in the Madison County, Illinois area," said Gene Howell, president and CEO of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.
ALTON, IL

