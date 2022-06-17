ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Search and rescue called out to help injured backpacker in Logan Canyon – Cache Valley Daily

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the Tony Grove area in Logan Canyon to help an injured backpacker Friday morning. Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said the 67-year-old man...

kvnutalk

Truck rolls into Logan River near Wood Camp – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Police and paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover Monday morning in Logan Canyon, US-89. The crash occurred near Wood Camp around 8:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a Dodge Dakota was travelling near milepost 472, when it went off the road and into the Logan River. Passing motorists rushed to help the occupant out of the truck.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Idaho driver crashes into river at Logan Canyon, authorities say

An 18-year-old piloted a pickup into the Logan River while driving in Logan Canyon on Monday morning, authorities say. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the Bloomington woman was driving northbound in the canyon when she failed to effectively navigate a turn. She drove onto the shoulder, over-corrected twice and drove upright in the river, Brenchley said.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Body found in Ogden Canyon, no signs of foul play police say

OGDEN, Utah – Ogden police are investigating a dead body found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon Saturday afternoon. Ogden police Lt. Michael Rounkles told KSL TV that there are currently no “signs of foul play.”. This incident is still under investigation by police and had no other...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Body found at mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Police say a body was found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon on Friday. Detectives are investigating after a man came across the dead body around 5:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked into the Rainbow Gardens shopping area and revealed that he had found a body. Ogden Police are not […]
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police investigate discovery of body near mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found near the mouth of Ogden Canyon Friday evening. “We’re investigating a death there, is about all I have at this time,” Ogden Police Department spokesman Lt. John Cox said Friday night. “Our detectives are at the scene.”
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Layton fire burns RV, 2 houses, 2 vehicles, causes $1M in damages

LAYTON, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to reports of flames coming from a parked RV early Saturday morning, and ended up battling a blaze that spread to two houses and two additional vehicles. Crews were called to the scene at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday,...
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

DUI suspect arrested after driving wrong way on Riverdale Road in Roy

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Police arrested a man accused of traveling the wrong way on a major road in Weber County early Sunday morning. According to the Roy City Police Department, an officer who had just left his shift was driving home at approximately 5:50 a.m. when he saw a vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Riverdale Road.
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI

ROY, Utah – Shortly after beginning their shift at around 6 a.m., a Roy Police Officer saw a vehicle headed West in the East-bound lanes near 1100 W. The officer attempted to stop vehicle, but the driver did not pull over. After following in pursuit, the driver pulled over near 1900 W.
ROY, UT
Herald-Journal

A Cache Valley classic: Preston Valley and Beirdneau Peak

Green Canyon is one of Cache Valley’s most treasured and frequented outdoor recreation areas for a number of reasons: ease of access, beautiful mountain scenery, and one of the valley’s best mountain biking trails, just to name a few. The canyon is also one of the primary gateways...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

LOOK: Layton RV fire causes $1,000,000 in damage

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – An RV fire that occurred in west Layton on June 18 has caused roughly $1,000,000 in damage. Layton City Fire Department (LCFD) reports that crews received multiple calls regarding flames that were coming from an RV at 2:15 p.m. The RV fire spread to two homes in west Layton, creating significant […]
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

7 arrested in Ogden Police crackdown on street racing

OGDEN. Utah (ABC4) – Seven people were arrested for street racing in Ogden over the weekend. The arrests were a part of an undercover effort to crack down on street racing on Washington Blvd. Those arrested were found to be driving at speeds near 70 mph in 35 mph zones. In one incident, an officer […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

NWS: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect, multiple areas across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in multiple locations throughout Utah on June 19. At this time, NWS notes that Ogden, South Ogden, and West Haven will remain under warning until 4 p.m. Gusts of wind up to 70 mph are expected to accompany this storm. According […]
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Steven Henry Marble – Cache Valley Daily

August 22, 1941 — June 18, 2022 (age 80) Steven Henry Marble, 80, passed away on June 18, 2022, in Deweyville, Utah. He was born August 22, 1941 in Deweyville, Utah to Henry L Marble III and Arthila A Anderson. He was born and passed away in the same place.
DEWEYVILLE, UT
kvnutalk

Gary Leon Godfrey – Cache Valley Daily

November 21, 1943 – June 17, 2022 (age 79) Gary Leon Godfrey, 78, Clarkston, returned to his Heavenly Father June 17, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 21, 1943, to Elwin Leon and Nedra Johnson Godfrey in Logan, Utah. They raised him and his siblings in Clarkston. His mother died when he was 16 years old, and his grandparents, Vivian and Elwin Godfrey, stepped in to help Gary fill his broken heart. It was his Grandma he called for at the end.
LOGAN, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Davis, Tooele, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Box Elder; Davis; Tooele; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Weber County in northern Utah South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Western Davis County in northern Utah North central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 345 PM MDT * At 300 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southwest of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, or 51 miles northwest of Grantsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Utah Test and Training Range North, Gunnison Island, Hat Island and Lakeside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Lawsuit alleges police violated Cache Valley man’s civil rights following 911 call

A complaint filed with the United States District Court for the District of Utah on Wednesday is seeking no less than $500,000 for alleged civil rights violations by the Logan City Police Department. The complaint states the city of Logan and its police unlawfully detained a local man and “intentionally...
ABC4

Crews pull drowning woman out of Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews pulled a drowning woman out of Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday night. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a drowning near the area of North Arm Trailhead at Pineview Reservoir around 10 p.m. Authorities say the victim’s friend said he lost sight of her after she had […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
getnews.info

Logan Family Practice Celebrates First Anniversary

Abundant Family Practice is the newest option for health care in Cache Valley for the entire family. Owned and operated by Chad Speth, Family Nurse Practitioner, Chad is knowledgeable in treating patients of all ages in primary care and urgent care settings. Abundant Family Practice is pleased to announce that...
LOGAN, UT

