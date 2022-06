Kevin J. McGrath, of Houghs Neck, formerly of Wollaston, passed away surrounded by family on June 14th, 2022 at the age of 61. Born in Boston, Kevin grew up in Quincy, and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School. For the last 25 years Kevin has been employed by Verizon. In his free time, Kevin had a passion for fishing, as well as gardening. He enjoyed playing sports in high school, and was captain of the Archbishop Williams football team and was a member of the track team. Kevin also spent much of his time with family and friends, which brought him the most joy.

QUINCY, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO