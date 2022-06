TONIGHT: We will continue to see clear skies tonight with southerly winds pumping in the heat. Lows will be in the 60′s and 70′s, so a warm night ahead. MONDAY: Monday is expected to be even hotter across the region. Temperatures will climb into the 90s with it feeling close to 100°. Skies will remain clear and winds breezy out of the south and southwest 10 to 15 mph gusting up to 20 mph. Overnight there will be a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO