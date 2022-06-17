ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Enslaved people finally honored in South Carolina beach town

By S. Florida Times
South Florida Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurfside Beach, S.C. (AP) – When Gerry Thompson recently purchased his new home in Surfside Beach, he was missing a critical piece of information. The home had been built on a cemetery where enslaved people from a nearby plantation and their descendants had been buried. “I’m kind of...

www.sfltimes.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnowsmart.com

Pet Friendly Hotels in North Myrtle Beach, SC

Looking for a pet-friendly hotel in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina? Look no further, as there are several options to choose from. We’ve included a look at the Patricia Grand Resort Hotel, Garden City Inn, and Residence Inn. In addition to these three pet-friendly hotels, there are many more in the area. Read on for more information on these choices.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Supporters want 70-mile park network along SC’s Black River

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A coalition working to connect a dozen local, state and private parks along South Carolina’s Black River has released a plan for a 70-mile-long project. Now all they need is $45 million to complete it. The Open Space Institute says the Black River Water Trail...
KINGSTREE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
Surfside Beach, SC
Government
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
Tinybeans

5 Enticing Ideas for Culture & History Buffs in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is a destination renowned for its beaches and sunshine, but there’s a lot more than meets the eye. With historic neighborhoods and an active arts community, you’ll also find plenty to keep the culture and history buffs in your crew busy for days. Here are five ideas for finding family-friendly arts and culture in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
tinybeans.com

5 Reasons Myrtle Beach Is a Foodie Family’s Paradise

We’re not saying we have more pictures of our favorite family vacation meals than we have of our kids, but it’s a close second. If finding new places to eat and exploring farmer’s markets is always at the top of your vacation roster, you’re definitely a foodie family. And you’re in for a treat when you visit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Fun fact: there are more than 2000 restaurants in the beloved beach town, more per capita than Paris, France.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Monteith Construction Expands Footprint in Horry County, South Carolina, Opens New Myrtle Beach Office as Local Operations and Opportunity Grow

WILMINGTON, NC : Monteith Construction Corp., a North and South Carolina-based commercial general contractor, today announced the opening of a new Myrtle Beach office—a reflection of the company’s continued investment in the Grand Strand region and its intent to grow operations as a trusted, local contractor. “We’ve been...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Thank a teacher in Greeleyville and give her an apple

A Chinese Proverb say, “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.”. As C.E. Murray High School, the former Williamsburg County Training School graduates its final class, I commend parents who seized the possibilities of education and made the sacrifices necessary for their children’s success. I will never forget my father who grew up at a time when others not only determined the length of the school term for black students but also whether a child attended school or picked cotton on a given day. Despite dropping out of St. Paul Church School with a sixth grade education, he vowed that when he had children no other man would decide when or if we went to school.
GREELEYVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Enslaved#Emancipation#Africans
myhorrynews.com

'It's all about people': Myrtle Beach celebrates Juneteenth

Community members lined the streets of Myrtle Beach Saturday as dozens of floats traveled down Carver Street for the city’s Juneteenth parade. Joyce Keith sat on the sidewalk waving as people drove and walked by, waiting for her granddaughter to come by on one of the floats. “I love...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Charlie’s Place holds Juneteenth celebration in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach held its Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, commemorating the moment slaves in Texas learned they were emancipated in 1865. The day started with a parade before moving to Charlie’s Place, as vendors and others in the community shared African American culture...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

New beach-themed restaurant opens in Myrtle Beach near Grande Dunes

MYRTLE BEACH — A restaurant recently opened on the north end of Myrtle Beach in a building that formerly housed eateries such as Dairy Barn, Dairy Queen, Jimmyz Original Hibachi House and others. But the owner/operator of Beached, a new fast-casual spot located at 6108 N. Kings Highway, plans...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Cruelty and cowardice from South Carolina Christians on Pride Month

Horry County Council recently decided to remedy ignorance with cowardice. But it’s hard to tell if it really was cowardice or just plain old-fashioned cruelty, conservative Christian-style. June is Pride Month, a celebration and recognition of the LGBTQ community. It wasn’t a declaration demanding that Myrtle Beach-area churches treat...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Bridge to be dedicated to fallen North Myrtle Beach police officer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach is set to again honor a police officer who died in the line of duty last year. The Waccamaw River Swamp Bridge will be dedicated to NMBPD Sgt. Gordon Best during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday. The ceremony will be held at the Chris Anderson Boat Landing where family, friends, fellow officers and city officials are set to attend.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Engineers outline plan for dredging port’s inner harbor

A recently released study of Georgetown’s port recommends dredging part of the inner harbor to support existing commercial and recreational needs. The project to deepen the harbor’s two channels is estimated to cost around $4.4 million. It is a different project that the one Georgetown County proposed for a capital projects sales tax in 2014. That would have dredged a channel from Winyah Bay to the ocean. The $66 million price tag sank those plans.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
vigourtimes.com

Maryland man drowns while rescuing child from rip current in Myrtle Beach

A 21-year-old Maryland man on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, drowned earlier this week after rescuing the child of another swimmer from a rip current, according to officials and local reports. Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, of Silver Spring, Maryland, went missing Monday around 3 p.m. near 7th Avenue North while helping...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy