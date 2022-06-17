ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opa-locka, FL

Former Broward Sheriff Israel named Opa-locka police chief

By S. Florida Times
South Florida Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPA-LOCKA, Fla.— Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, who was removed from his position for the way his deputies handled the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre that took the lives of 17 people and injured another 17 in 2018, has a new job. Israel is the new...

www.sfltimes.com

