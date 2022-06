The Notre Dame football team has a tall order in front of them in Week 1, but what would a victory over Ohio State mean for the Irish?. In Week 1 of the college football season, the Notre Dame football team will head to Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. By the time the initial top-25 rankings come out, the Buckeyes are likely to be a top-5 team, with the Irish probably landing around No. 6 or 7.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO