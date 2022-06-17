8236 Kedvale Avenue

One Bedroom, One Bathroom. A newly built luxury rental property on the border between Kenwood and Hyde Park. Espresso-dyed hardwood floors, central heating, central heating. Unit laundry, 50% more closet space than typical closet space, stainless steel appliances, sharpened marble back panel, spa bathroom with tube or oversized shower, Grohe faucet, TOTO toilet. The building has an elevator, ultra-high speed internet for the building, a butterfly visual door opening system. As a bonus, the building has a large storage room! Available listed garage parking or related outdoor parking. Incredible Places 1 block to Whole Foods & Metra, 2 blocks to Best 53RD Street Shopping / Restaurant, 3 blocks to Lake.
Comments / 0