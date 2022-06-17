ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

8236 Kedvale Avenue

8236 Kedvale Avenue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUXURY LIVING. Not a dime spared in this immaculate home. Everything is updated and upgraded in the last couple...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

1701 Wildflower Court #4128

AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 3rd floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment facing South West, Balcony, and Fireplace! Breakfast bar and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include swimming pools, gym, lounge, business center w/ WiFi. Tennis and volleyball courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available!*Prices Subject to Change*
SCHAUMBURG, IL
3057 Serenity Lane

3057 Serenity Lane

Charming 3 bedroom townhome with 2 story family room PLUS loft. Upgrades include a roof installed last summer and recent bathroom renovations. Bamboo hardwood floors on the entire first floor. 2 car attached garage and full unfinished basement offer plenty of storage. Close to PACE bus parking, shops, restaurants and more. Welcome Home!
NAPERVILLE, IL
1337 W Early Avenue #3

1337 W Early Avenue #3

Come home to this recently renovated unit in Edgewater. This 2bd/1ba features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, updated bathroom, hardwood and tile floors, and large bedrooms. Enjoy the luxury of in-unit laundry. There is additional storage in the basement for $20/mo! In walking distance of Whole Foods, restaurants, nightlife and the CTA Red Line. Andersonville and Edgewater Beach are minutes away. Unit photos are of a different unit with similar finishes and floor plan.
CHICAGO, IL
103 N Staffire Drive

103 N Staffire Drive

Custom home in Sheffield Estates for lease beginning August 1, 2022. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in this prime asset in central Schaumburg, boasting award winning schools and a modern floor plan. Entire home is floored with oak or a natural tile. Second floor includes 4 oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets and 3 bathrooms, nearly one for each bedroom. The ground floor includes a fully spec'd eat in kitchen, independent living and dining areas, and a half bath. The basement is fully finished and includes a wet bar. Net lease- tenants liable for utilities and common ground maintenance. Furnishing Available.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
bhhschicago.com

2652 W Superior Street #2

Ukrainian Village two bedroom plus den or office, one bathroom features updated kitchen with dishwasher, large combination living and dining rooms, ceiling fans, central heat and air, hardwood floors, ceramic tile bathroom, tall ceilings, spacious bedrooms, good closet space, back deck and big back yard, too! No pets, please.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1634 N Winchester Avenue #3

BUILT IN 1990, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BUCKTOWN + WICKER PARK IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM OVER 2 FLOORS COACH HOUSE FOR RENT. CLOSE TO AMAZING RESTAURANTS, COFFEE SHOPS, COCKTAIL SPOTS & SHOPPING. THE BLUE LINE TRAIN IS A 2 MIN WALK WITH A DUNKIN DONUTS & A STARBUCKS ON THE WAY. 9 MINUTES TO THE LOOP. THIS IS A PRIVATE 2 FLOOR HOUSE COMPLETELY UPDATED . THERE ARE TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER. CENTRAL HEATING & A/C. UNIT COMES EQUIPPED WITH A 49" LED TV AS WELL AS BEAUTIFUL SOLID WOOD TV COUNSEL TABLE. PRIVATE COURTYARD. 1.5 BLOCKS TO THE 606. THE UNIT IS SECURED & PRIVATE, PRIVATE, PRIVATE. SECURITY GATES AT FRONT & REAR OF PROPERTY. SECOND BEDROOM HAS ANOTHER SECTION THAT IS 12.5 X 8.25. OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT IN ILLINOIS.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

5457 S Ingleside Avenue #2E

In a courtyard building with lots of greenery, steps from the University of Chicago, find this sunny, updated 2 bedroom condominium. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, butcher block counters and stainless appliances, as well as a charming eat in space by south facing window.Totally updated bathroom. Freshly painted. Combo washer/dryer in unit. Spacious rooms, lots of closet space. Building has laundry room, bike storage and storage lockers. Very quiet and convenient location. Welcome!
CHICAGO, IL
143 Hemlock Street

143 Hemlock Street

Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse...Gleaming Hardwood Floors thru out...freshly painted...new blinds... stove & refrigerator ... ready to be moved into... full basement for plenty of storage... assigned parking. $100 application fee per adult. Income requirements of 2 year work history and income of 3X the rent. 1st month rent and 1 month security deposit required for lease signing. No Evictions, no smoking, and no PETS. Landlord may want to conduct a home inspection of current residence. Section 8 Welcome.
PARK FOREST, IL
bhhschicago.com

5055 S Dorchester Avenue #104

One Bedroom, One Bathroom. A newly built luxury rental property on the border between Kenwood and Hyde Park. Espresso-dyed hardwood floors, central heating, central heating. Unit laundry, 50% more closet space than typical closet space, stainless steel appliances, sharpened marble back panel, spa bathroom with tube or oversized shower, Grohe faucet, TOTO toilet. The building has an elevator, ultra-high speed internet for the building, a butterfly visual door opening system. As a bonus, the building has a large storage room! Available listed garage parking or related outdoor parking. Incredible Places 1 block to Whole Foods & Metra, 2 blocks to Best 53RD Street Shopping / Restaurant, 3 blocks to Lake.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

3150 N SHEFFIELD Avenue #508

GREAT STUDIO W/ UNBEATABLE LOCATION. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE, WRIGLEY, DEPAUL, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE AND PUBLIC TRANS. THIS BRIGHT/QUIET, RECENTLY RENOVATED END UNIT STUDIO AT THE VIC LOFTS IN EAST LAKEVIEW FEATURES OAK/GRANITE/SS KITCHEN W/ELFA SHELVING SYSTEM OPENING TO BRIGHT LIVING SPACE W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. THESE 14FT CEILINGS, CUSTOM LIGHTING, ORGANIZED CLOSETS, CRISP/WHITE UPDATED BATHROOM, AND NEST THERMOSTAT TRULY MAKES THIS A GREAT HOME. ELEVATOR BUILDING W/ON-SITE LAUNDRY, BIKE ROOM & HUGE ROOF DECK WITH PICTURESQUE SKYLINE VIEWS. PRIVATE STORAGE INCLUDED; RENTAL PARKING OPTIONS NEARBY.
CHICAGO, IL
10932 W Grand Avenue

10932 W Grand Avenue

This spacious home will be great for a family that enjoys having a HUGE YARD. It also has FOUR roomy BEDROOMS, THREE BATHROOMS, SEPARATE LIVING and DINING areas, as well as a very nicely sized kitchen. The circular driveway in the front along with the carport in the back of the house, provide a large area for parking and convenient access to the home. With an ALMOST HALF ACRE LOT that is mostly fenced, you will have all the yard you need to hang out with friends/family. The location is great! Public transportation is readily available in Grand Ave. Plus, you are one mile away from the supermarket and pharmacy, as well as walking distance from parks, restaurants, and other shops. Easy access to 294 and nine minutes away from O'Hare airport. Schedule your showing today!
COOK COUNTY, IL
1106 Judson Avenue #G

1106 Judson Avenue #G

Beautiful brand new unit completed this Spring. No expenses spared- Stainless appliances, custom closets, in-unit full-size laundry machines. Luxury vinyl flooring, new plumbing, lighting, HVAC system, new windows. 3 bedroom, 2 bath. WIC in Master bedroom with ensuite master bath. Alarm system, window breaks, intercom. Bike storage. private yard with designated hardscape patio for this unit.
EVANSTON, IL
bhhschicago.com

2843 N Clark Street #2F

Feel the Heart Beat of Chicago in your clean and modern 2 equal queen-sized bedrooms (or one bedroom plus great office) steps from the bustling Diversey, Clark, and Broadway intersection in Lincoln Park. Bright unit has hardwood floors, open concept living space, stainless steel appliances. Laundry in the building. Garage parking available for an additional fee. Central a/c for the summers. Warm forced air for the winters. Pet friendly. Stroll, shop, eat, drink and play along the vibrant corridors of your neighborhood. Starbucks, Binny's, Trader Joes, Target, Home Depot, Diversey Harbor driving range, Lake Michigan and Lincoln Park Zoo all within walking distance of your front door. Every kind of restaurant you can think of. L.A. Fitness and Ax Throwing across the street. Live where the action is! Apartment is available 9/1/2022.
CHICAGO, IL

