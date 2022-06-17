ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Helios Sunglasses marks first anniversary with ribbon cutting

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRehoboth Beach Main Street held a ribbon cutting for Helios Sunglasses, which opened last year in First Street Station at 70...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

High summer flowers featured at Mill Pond Garden June 26

To celebrate the high summer flowers in season, Mill Pond Garden will open to welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at 31401 Melloy Court, Lewes. Tickets, available at millpondgarden.com, are $15 to admit a vehicle with up to six visitors. Guests will experience glorious flowering...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Snickerdoodle Muffins & Blue Matcha Espresso Lattes at Lewes Coffee!

Calling all our muffins lovers… let the smell of sweet cinnamon lead you straight to us!. Deliciously moist, delectable & straight outta the oven! Friday never tasted so good especially paired. with MJ’s NEW Blue Matcha Espresso Lattes!. Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order mouthwatering Mini Donuts...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes writer to hold book signing at Browseabout June 22

Lewes writer Kathleen Meehan Do is celebrating the publication of her father’s book, “Confessions of a Hayseed DA,” with a book signing at Browseabout Books from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Do discovered the manuscript for the book, written by her father Robert R. Meehan, sitting in the bottom of an old brown paper bag, where it had apparently sat undisturbed for four decades. After finding the manuscript in 2019 – 15 years after her father’s death in 2004 – Do decided to give a final gift to her father by attempting to shepherd the book through to publication.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beautiful spacious Cape Cod only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth

Just listed, a beautiful spacious Cape Cod with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an office/study, loft, first-floor master bedroom suite, as well as a second-floor master suite, great room with wood burning fireplace, and a charming sunroom just filled with natural light. Other features include dual zone HVAC system, two bedrooms on the first floor, second floor loft area, a large walk-in attic with two entrances, lawn irrigation with a well, a huge backyard with beautiful landscaping, spacious front porch, and a rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. All of this is in the popular well-established community of Arnell Creek that features a pool, tennis/pickleball court, new tot lot, low homeowners' association fees and located only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Service Preparations Underway to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Preparations are underway for the service for First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. The service will start around 12:30 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. According to Maryland State Police, road closures on Tuesday include:. Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE
Cape Gazette

Anything worth having is worth waiting for

Despite the ongoing issues afflicting our Cape Region restaurants, a significant number have newly opened, remodeled or relocated. I’m gratified to see that many of them didn’t fall for the tempting (but false) “deadline” of Memorial Day. In previous years, it was unheard of for a restaurant to open in the off-season or, worse yet, after Memorial Day. “That’s the big day,” owners shouted breathlessly. Well, not so much any more.
LEWES, DE
delawaretoday.com

When and Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Delaware

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades and thrilling fireworks displays all across the First State. The Dover casino will celebrate its first summer after a major rebrand with a 4th of July celebration, complete with fireworks, food trucks, giveaways and more. Sunday, July 3. Festivities in...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Muse and Cruz control Friday night Georgetown Library 5K

The 18th annual Friday night Georgetown Library 5K was so hot at the start June 17, the chilled watermelons were sweating. Sensible striders stayed home, and dark clouds billowed over Pine Street, which became Thunder Road minutes before Tim Bamforth said, “Runners set.”. Only 37 runners toed the starting...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Paradise Pub event raises funds for cancer research

Paradise Pub in Long Neck hosted a special event on Mother’s Day, May 8, to raise funds to benefit Beebe Oncology Services. May 8 is World Ovarian Cancer Day, and the pub’s patrons supported ovarian cancer research by attending its Mother’s Day Drag Brunch featuring entertainment from several area drag queens. A total of $2,700 was raised through door donations, T-shirt sales and a 50/50 raffle.
LONG NECK, DE
kolomkobir.com

Tons of Sea Bass and A 10 Pound Monkfish

Hit the vid for the Angler’s Advantage at Atlantic Tackle!. There are some pretty wicked thunderstorms rolling through Ocean Pines and Ocean City as I write this on Monday evening at 7. Heavy rain, fog and pea sized hail in some spots have caused a little headache, but so far there hasn’t been much wind damage in most spots. These storms are rolling through pretty quickly and should be well offshore by tomorrow’s fishing so the timing wasn’t all that bad.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade set to sail July 4

The Independence Day Lewes Boat Parade lineup will start at 1 p.m., Monday, July 4. Decorated boats will wind their way down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal from the Roosevelt Inlet to Fisherman's Wharf. Parade entrants will leave at 1:30 p.m. from Roosevelt Inlet across from the Coast Guard Station and at...
LEWES, DE

