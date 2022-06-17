ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Preparing to Say ‘Goodbye’ to Grand Junction’s Magical Robinson Theatre

By Waylon Jordan
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A magnificent theater in Grand Junction, Colorado, will say goodbye later this year. Take a moment to look around one more time. The Robinson Theatre at the Moss Performing Arts Center at Colorado Mesa University is scheduled for demolition later this year. Just last night, June 15, 2022, I played what...

mix1043fm.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1230 ESPN

The Reasons Why These Out-of-Staters Moved To Grand Junction Colorado

When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1230 ESPN

What is the Weather Like in Montrose, Colorado?

In the city of Montrose, Colorado the slogan is "Stay here, Play everywhere". This is easy to do with so many cool things to do around this part of western Colorado. Montrose was incorporated in 1882 only a couple of years after the city of Grand Junction. In a community with so many fun outdoor activities, you might find yourself asking what the weather is like in Montrose, Colorado?
MONTROSE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This ‘Famous’ Colorado Ice Cream Shop is a Tradition You Have to Try

Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Omega Block pattern continues but changes on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another Flash Flood Watch has been reissued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin, and Rio Blanco counties until 9 pm tonight. We will continue to feel the impacts of this system across the Western Slope throughout the remainder of the day. Our jet stream pattern is similar to yesterday in that it is in an Omega Block Pattern. This jet stream layout gets its name because it resembles the Greek letter, Omega. The setup transitions to what is occurring across the Western Slope, scattered showers and some thunderstorms. We still have monsoon moisture across the Western Slope from the south. Areas in the high elevations and high country can expect to have more of this system and scattered showers throughout the day. In some instances, some areas can receive pockets of heavier precipitation, and this is where the possibility of some flooding could occur. More specifically, Glenwood Canyon and the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar is the most significant area of interest with the possibility of flash flooding. In the lower valleys, this will be a hit or miss today. Some places will remain dry and cloudy and feel breezy winds, while others can receive a pop-up shower.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Entertainment
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Government
vigourtimes.com

GJ Airport sees smooth skies ahead amid turbulence of flight, pilot shortages | Business

Grand Junction Regional Airport logged its busiest year of commercial traffic ever in 2021, with more than half a million passengers traveling in and out. However, while passenger numbers took off from 2020’s figures, the year wasn’t without its fair share of turbulence — largely in the form of losing Delta’s SkyWest connection between Grand Junction and Salt Lake City because of a pilot shortage that is only further worsening among U.S. carriers.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Xcel Energy, Spectrum blackouts across Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Power outages have been reported across Grand Junction, centered primarily on Main Street and area between 12th Street and 29 Road. There are also outages in Orchard Mesa. Some telecommunication services have been knocked out as well. Spectrum has been confirmed to be out in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Amazing Music Lineup For Fruita’s Summer Concert Series 2022

The lineup for the City of Fruita's Thursday Night Concert Series has been announced, and it's awesome, to say the least. Each year, with the exception of the dumpster fire known as the year 2020, Fruita hosts an amazing outdoor concert series at the Civic Center Park at 325 E. Aspen. The concerts are free, open to the public, and amazing.
FRUITA, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Robinson
Person
Ingrid Jensen
Mix 104.3 KMXY

What’s New At Grand Junction’s River Park At Las Colonias?

One of the most popular places people go to cool off in Grand Junction is River Park at Las Colonias and improvements at the park are continuing. It's hard to believe this is the third season for River Park at Las Colonias. Somehow, it still seems brand new, and that might be because we haven't seen the fully finished product just yet. When it's all said and done, the park is going to look fantastic.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Things Grand Junction Misses Most About the ‘90s

It's hard to believe that the decade that was the 1990s was over 30 years ago, and a lot has certainly changed since then. The music was completely different (some would argue that it was much better,) Jurassic Park blew our minds on the big screen, and the overall prices of things, in general, were, for the most part, much less.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art#The Theatre#Musical Theater#The Robinson Theatre#The Department Of Music#Jazztopia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
1230 ESPN

Grand Junction Animal Shelters Near Capacity: What Can We Do?

Grand Junction is a great community for pets, but the problem is we have far too many unwanted pets. The question is, what can we do about it?. Recently, Roice-Hurst Humane Society Executive Director Anna Stout and Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland wrote about the problem of homeless pets in an article published in the Daily Sentinel.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy