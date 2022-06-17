ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River officers now equipped with body cameras

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PD1PR_0gEUPxW300

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — “Smile! You’re on Body Worn Camera!”

That’s what the Fall River Police Department wrote in a social media post announcing that some of its officers are now equipped with body cameras.

The department said officers assigned to the Special Operations Division are now wearing body cameras. Other officers within the department will eventually be equipped with them as well.

This is the first time the department is utilizing body cameras.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveboston617.org

15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson of Boston is Missing Again, BPD Seeks Public’s Help

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in efforts to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, of Boston who was last seen at about 2:30 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, in the area of 285 Tremont Street in Boston. Keyana is a frequent runaway and was last seen wearing a light grey crop top with light grey matching pants, white sneakers with red checkers and her hair styled in two ponytails.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Sports
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Street Cordoned Off for Suspicious Item

NEW BEDFORD — Shoppers at the New Bedford Market Basket may have been surprised to find one of the store's access points blocked by police tape late Monday morning. New Bedford police and fire departments cordoned off a small section of Sawyer Street near Market Basket on Monday for a report of a suspicious item that turned out to be harmless, according to city Fire Chief Scott Kruger.
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford native who lost twins to drowning accident, wins “American Chopper” contest

On January 16th, 2010, New Bedford native Paul DeMello lost his 13-month-old twins, Christian and Joshua, in a drowning accident. Joshua died that day and Christian died 3 days later and his parents had his organs donated. The following day, Christian’s liver was donated to a boy named Jose in Texas, and his kidney to 22-year-old Jillian Forgea of Florida – both were life-saving transplants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cameras#Nexstar Media Inc
capecod.com

Several car vs pole crashes across Cape Cod Sunday evening

CAPE COD – Several car vs utility pole crashes were reported across Cape Cod Sunday evening. In Mashpee, a car struck a pole on Shields Street off Route 130 knocking out power to about 60 Eversource customers. Meanwhile in Bourne a few hundred electric customers lost power in the Jonathan Bourne Road area of Bourne after a crash there. Then late Sunday evening, another car vs pole crash was reported in Harwich at Oak Street and Long Pond Drive. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes which are under investigation by local police.
MASHPEE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police looking for thief that stole car off of Westport car lot

Police are looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a local car theft. According to Westport Police, a white 2015 Audi Q7 was stolen from Prestige Auto Annex in Westport. The registration is MA 2DLL62. The Westport Police Department is looking to identify a female involved in the theft. Anyone...
WESTPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Letter to the editor: Street design in Fall River, Massachusetts, and the country not friendly to drivers, pedestrians

Fall River/Massachusetts – “How many more avoidable accidents and injuries have to occur before something is done?. I have lived in this city for my entire life and spent a whole lot of time commuting as a pedestrian. This city is an unforgiving wasteland for anyone outside of a motor vehicle, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
liveboston617.org

Quincy Man Under Arrest for OUI After Sunday Crash in Dorchester

At approximately 12:35am on June 19th, District C-6 along with Troopers from the Mass State Police received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Morrissey Blvd at Freeport Street. In addition to the Officers and Troopers, Boston EMS and Fire responded to the scene. The...
QUINCY, MA
theweektoday.com

Residents urged to ID their kayaks, boats

Every year, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources runs into the same problem, harbormaster Garry Buckminster said: errant canoes or kayaks floating around, sans identification. “Put your identification on it,” Buckminster urged residents. When town agencies come across an empty water vessel without an owner or clear origin, they...
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man found guilty of molesting girl in 2019

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday that a Pawtucket man was found guilty of molesting a girl in 2019. A jury found 57-year-old Johnnie Doe guilty of four counts of second-degree child molestation against a victim under the age of 14. The attorney general’s office...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Car crashes through utility pole, then hits house

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A car accident is under investigation in Providence after the vehicle crashed through a utility pole, hit a tree, then struck a house. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Mt. Pleasant Ave. The vehicle was badly damaged after the crash. The owner of the house told a 12 News crew […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy