Fall River officers now equipped with body cameras

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — “Smile! You’re on Body Worn Camera!”

That’s what the Fall River Police Department wrote in a social media post announcing that some of its officers are now equipped with body cameras.

The department said officers assigned to the Special Operations Division are now wearing body cameras. Other officers within the department will eventually be equipped with them as well.

This is the first time the department is utilizing body cameras.

