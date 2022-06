Mary Jane Sharp, 92, left this earth to join Jesus and other family members on June 11, 2000,at 12:10 pm. She will be missed by her family and friends until we all meet again. Jane was born to Roy Felix Sparks and Goldie Opel (Davis) Sparks on April 22, 1930, in Shidler, Oklahoma.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO