The Children’s Partnership (TCP) applauds the legislature for passing SB 154, the 2022-23 California Budget Act. Under California law, Gov. Newsom must respond to SB 154 by June 30. SB 154 will then be further refined through a budget bill junior, which will amend the CA Budget Act, reflecting a negotiated agreement between the governor and legislature within the next few weeks. While the 2022-23 budget deliberations continue, TCP will continue to advocate that the administration and the legislature advance policies promoting child health equity so that all children, regardless of their background, have the resources they need to thrive.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO