ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Couy Griffin sentenced to time served, meaning no more jail time

By Andrew Beale
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KljSq_0gEUGxhE00
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Otero County commissioner Couy Griffin avoided jail time at a federal court sentencing hearing Friday for his role in the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced Griffin to 14-days in jail, but since he spent more time than that in pretrial detention he will not be incarcerated, according to federal court records.

Griffin was also sentenced to one year probation, 60 hours community service, and a $3,000 fine – far less than the $50,000 he has raised online following his participation in the riot.

Griffin’s sentencing came one day after the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office asked the state Attorney General to launch a criminal investigation into Griffin and other commissioners for refusing to certify the vote count in the county’s primary, as well as attempting to unilaterally change election procedures in the county in violation of state law.

Griffin was not accused of entering the Capitol building itself on Jan. 6, but of knowingly crossing police lines to enter a restricted area outside the Capitol building. In a March bench trial, he was convicted of entering and remaining in a restricted area and acquitted of a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct.

“Griffin climbed onto the Capitol grounds over the Olmsted Wall, knowing that police officers directed him not to enter that area,” according to the sentencing report. “After entering the area, he mounted another wall using a makeshift ramp and then waited for a door to ‘be broken down’ so he could enter the staircase leading up to the inaugural platform … Griffin remained on the Capitol grounds for over two hours while rioters engaged in acts of violence and property damage on the Capitol grounds.”

Although Griffin denies knowing he was entering a restricted area, the government’s sentencing memo reports that Griffin stayed on the Capitol grounds as rioters fought with police and broke windows to enter the building.

Griffin also recorded a video from inside the restricted area of the Capitol grounds, saying “I love the smell of napalm in the air,” in reference to crowd-control chemicals police were using against rioters, according to the sentencing report.

Source New Mexico contacted Griffin’s lawyers by phone and email and called a number listed for Griffin on the Otero County Commission website, but was not able to reach either Griffin or his lawyers before publication of this article. A public information officer for the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. declined to comment. A spokesperson officer for the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. declined to comment.

Griffin continued agitating against the election results after Jan. 6 and made threatening remarks towards Congress and President Joe Biden, according to the sentencing report.

In a video recorded the day after the Capitol riot, Griffin said the riot could have been worse.

“You want to say that was a mob? You want to say that was violence? No, sir. No, ma’am. No, we could have had a 2nd Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday,” Griffin said in the video. “You know, and if we do, then it’s gonna be a sad day, because there’s gonna be blood running out of that building.”

A week later, Griffin said that he was planning to return to D.C. for Biden’s inauguration and would bring guns with him, according to the sentencing report. Following his arrest, he continued to insist he did nothing wrong, and posted tweets insulting the federal judge overseeing his case.

Webpages set up for Griffin’s defense also raised over $50,000 online, despite the fact that he was using court-appointed lawyers at no cost to himself. The sentencing report notes that the webpage posted a picture of a $5,000 check written from Couy Griffin to the Barnett Law Firm. The Barnett Law Firm did not represent Griffin in his Capitol riot case.

In the sentencing memorandum, government lawyers recommended a sentence of 90 days in jail for Griffin, noting that he has shown “an utter lack of remorse for his actions.”

The government also recommended Griffin pay a fine of $1,000 and additional restitution of $500. Noting the more than $50,000 he raised, prosecutors wrote that Griffin “should not be able to ‘capitalize’ on his participation in the Capitol siege in this way.”

In their own sentencing memo, Griffin’s lawyers argued that he is in fact sorry for his actions.

“Griffin deeply regrets his decision to climb on the inaugural platform and enter the restricted area. To the extent his presence there contributed to the distress of outnumbered law enforcement officers, he offers them his sincere apology,” the lawyers wrote. “Though he is of limited means, Griffin would seize an opportunity to offer assistance to injured officers and to contribute to the repair of physical damage to the Capitol.”

Griffin requested a sentence “no greater than two months’ probation,” the lawyers wrote.

This week, Griffin and the other two members of the Otero County Commission refused to certify the results of the state’s June 7 primary election, citing vague concerns about voting machines. The New Mexico Supreme Court Wednesday ordered the commission to reconvene by June 17 and certify the results.

Griffin told CNN Thursday that he was planning to defy the court order.

The Secretary of State’s office also referred Griffin and the other two members of the Otero County Commission, Vickie Marquardt and Gerald Matherly, to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office for potential criminal prosecution.

In the referral, the Secretary of State alleged that the members of the commission likely committed felonies when they refused to follow election code by voting not to certify the primary results, as well as by voting at an earlier meeting to discard legally-mandated election procedures by removing ballot dropboxes, removing voting machines and ordering an unauthorized hand recount of the ballots.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
State
Washington State
newmexicopbs.org

Otero County Chaos & Local Primary Results

6.17.2022 – The Line Opinion Panel dives into the chaos in Otero County where commissioners have been sued and ordered to certify primary election results. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has also referred those commissioners to the Attorney General for potential criminal and civil violations of the state’s election code.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
MSNBC

New Mexico county gives Trump-inspired fascism a test run

UPDATE (June 15, 2022 7:02 p.m. ET): This story has been updated to reflect the New Mexico Supreme Court's ruling on Wednesday ordering the Otero County Board of Commissioners to certify the June 7 primary election results by June 17. A New Mexico county run by Donald Trump loyalists is...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
onenewspage.co.uk

Live From America 6.14.22 @5pm COUNTY COMMISSION STOPS CERTIFICATION OF PRIMARY!!

Biden explaining in plain english why the gas prices are as high as they are - Average family is spending $160 - $200 more a month in gas - Otero County may be the example for every other county in America - Bombshell audio coming from Hunter Biden's laptop about him and his Dad - Biden screams at the crowd as dementia sets in - Fake News starting to turn on Biden's policies and J6 committee - DC Mayor Bowser added the 51st star on the flag for flag day today!
OTERO COUNTY, NM
kolomkobir.com

Community stresses resilience after wildfire

RUIDOSO – Kristen Hall remembers the day the McBride Fire started like it was yesterday. That day, April 12, Hall was at the Canyon Hideaway & Escape RV camp, which she helps manage with family members, and the winds were blowing so hard they felt like a hurricane. The...
RUIDOSO, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
newmexiconomad.com

The Classic Desert Aire Hotel | Alamogordo

The Classic Desert Aire Hotel offers a variety of room and suite styles to accommodate both leisure and business travelers. Each guest room features a warm and inviting décor, comfy king or queen beds, a large flat screen television, mini-fridge, microwave, and a coffee/tea maker. Additionally, they provide free high-speed wireless internet in rooms and public areas, free parking, a guest laundry, an on-site business center, a meeting and banquet room, friendly front desk hosts, and complimentary carryout breakfast. After a day exploring the beauty of the Tularosa Basin and Sacramento Mountains, you can lounge on the sundeck or take a dip in the seasonable outdoor pool. They also have a dog wash to clean off (or cool off) your canine companions.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
2K+
Followers
833
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy