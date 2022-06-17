Fighting Crime - Caught on Camera

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested early Friday morning after police said they fired at least 13 shots out of a moving vehicle. Juan Gardea, 25, and Christopher Brandon, 24, have both been charged with engaging in deadly conduct. According to an arrest affidavit, on June 17, officers with the Midland Police Department were […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted and stalked a woman earlier this month. Alvaro Cruz Lujan, 35, has been charged with one count of Stalking, a third-degree felony, and one count of Assault. According to an affidavit, on June 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Monday morning, ECISD and the Odessa Police Department got a tip that a student in summer school at Bonham Middle School could be in possession of a gun. ECISD police and school leaders responded immediately and found the student, a 13-year-old boy, in possession of a gun. Police believe he brought the weapon to school to show other students; there is no indication he intended to harm anyone. He is now charged with places weapons prohibited and will also face disciplinary action from the school district. ECISD would like to thank those who came forward with the information. The district also wants to thank the officers and campus leaders who moved quickly to find the student and take him into custody.
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department arrested a suspect involved in a homicide incident on June 18. At 6:20 p.m., OPD and Fire Rescue received calls about a gunshot victim located at 2502 North Tom Green. Upon their arrival, officers found a male inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened Sunday night. Charles Young, 42, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 5:45 p.m. on June 19, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front to investigate a two-vehicle crash. When they […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A man is dead following a weekend crash on Loop 338 near mile marker 284. Now the Texas Department Safety is asking for help to find the driver responsible his death. According to DPS, around 2:20 a.m. on June 18, David Koehavong, 31, of Rossville, GA was intoxicated and walking in […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Odessa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green Avenue at approximately 6:20 P.M., according to a press release. The male victim was inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken […]
Virgil Howard is urging drivers to slow down on Midland Drive after yet another crash in the same area MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Father’s Day almost turned tragic for one Midland family after a truck slammed into their home. Despite the costly damage, the family is thankful to be able to walk away from their […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, at approximately 6:20 pm, Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with multiple gunshots wounds. He was transported to Medical Center Hospital where...
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal hit and run crash on June 18. 31-year-old David Keohavong was killed in the incident on Loop 338. The initial investigation revealed that Keohavong was intoxicated in the middle of Loop 338 when an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound and struck Keohavong. The vehicle immediately fled the scene.
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a head-on collision that killed one person. Police and fire crews responded to the 6100 block of W. Murphy Street at around 5:42 a.m. Monday morning in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Investigators found Sergio Tavarez, 33, was traveling eastbound on Murphy...
At approximately 6:20 pm, Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with multiple gunshots wounds. He was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to injuries sustained. The next of kin...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested earlier this week after police said he was caught with a stolen gun that went missing during a series of car burglaries in May. Izek Zarate, 17, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm. According to an arrest affidavit, on May 17, a man called 911 […]
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: Front Street reopened around 11:00 p.m. on June 19 after it was previously closed due to a fatal accident. ------------------------------------------------------------- Midland Police Department are working an accident near the 2900 block of Front St. The roadway is closed between Bankhead Highway and McGarvey St. City...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to identify three theft suspects. According to a Facebook post, on May 4, the trio pictured below was caught on camera stealing several items from a Kent Kwik at 4117 Andrews Highway. If you recognize any of the suspects, please call Detective Hughes at […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last Friday after police said he held his girlfriend captive for five days and assaulted her repeatedly. Arthur Estrada Aranda, 56, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Assault by Impeding Breath, and Unlawful Restraint. According to an affidavit, the investigation began on May 28 when the […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A heavy police presence was reported Thursday morning in south Midland County after someone called 911 and reported a kidnapping and shots fired. Multiple agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Midland Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Highway 349 and County Road 320 to investigate. According […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality at 1936 and the I-20 south service road. Officials are asking that you use an alternate route if possible until the area is clear.
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on Front St. in Midland. 42-year-old Charles Young of Midland was killed in the accident on June 19 at 5:45 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that MPD and EMS were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford Ranger in the inside lane going westbound. The officers found Young dead at the scene.
Comments / 0