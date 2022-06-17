Look at those smiles!

Here in the Permian Basin, we're used to long lines. At the gas station, the fast-food restaurant, the grocery store, the oil change place, everywhere. Doesn't matter if you're going to the car wash with the car or out to eat with the family at a great place-you're going to have to wait. The same thing has been the case when it comes to turning in prescriptions and having them filled, no matter what Pharmacy you use. And you think to yourself "Well, instead of going inside and standing in line at the counter-I'll use the drive-thru". Only to discover there are ten cars ahead of you there as well.
Comments / 0