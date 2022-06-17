ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Look at those smiles!

odessapd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many people worked so hard this week to help out...

odessapd.com

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Yes Please! Crumbl Cookies In Odessa Has A New Opening Date

Back in April, I posted an article excited to learn that Odessa is getting a Crumbl Cookies! I was eating at Rosa's on JBS and 42nd in Odessa one day and saw the sign that Crumbl Cookies would be 'coming soon.' I sure did start spreading the good news. At that time, I had phoned the current Midland location to get all the juicy details...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Need Your Prescription Filled In Midland? Better Hurry!

Here in the Permian Basin, we're used to long lines. At the gas station, the fast-food restaurant, the grocery store, the oil change place, everywhere. Doesn't matter if you're going to the car wash with the car or out to eat with the family at a great place-you're going to have to wait. The same thing has been the case when it comes to turning in prescriptions and having them filled, no matter what Pharmacy you use. And you think to yourself "Well, instead of going inside and standing in line at the counter-I'll use the drive-thru". Only to discover there are ten cars ahead of you there as well.
MIDLAND, TX
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
KXAN

Community helps save stray dog in Texas shot 18 times

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Locals are coming together to save a stray dog after he was shot and left for dead. People with the Permian Basin Animal Advocates were heartbroken when they found sweet little Hughie. He was a stray dog in Odessa, and when they took him to the vet for an x-ray, doctors […]
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

What’s Going On At The Subway Restaurants In Midland?

Sitting around the house this weekend enjoying time with the family and talking about what to do for lunch. Since it was Father's Day, I didn't feel like cooking (or even getting the grill going, which was unusual for me but I wanted a day where I could be lazy). We batted ideas on where to go grab something quick for lunch. Everyone was tired of the same ole same ole that we usually do-and my stepdaughter suggested Subway. Since it had been a while, that sounded good to everyone. That is-until we got there and they were CLOSED. We couldn't find an open location in Midland. So we ended up at another sub shop instead. Oh, and THIS was posted on Subway's locked door:
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Agree? Yahoo Thinks You Can Retire In Midland Odessa With $1500 A Month

Clearly, the person who wrote the YAHOO article has never lived here. LOL. When I saw the Yahoo headline on this story I was curious to find out what cities they found. The article title is 5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month. I did not expect both of our cities to be in the top 5. I mean, with housing, gas prices, and wages, I just figured that Midland and Odessa, Texas was on the higher end of things when it came to cost. I guess I was wrong?
ODESSA, TX
odessapd.com

Serving our Citizens - Self-Defense Course

The Odessa Police Department held another FREE Self-Defense Course over the weekend. It was taught by Corporal Kaaiako Vavao. If you missed out on this one, we'll be offering more in the near future.
ODESSA, TX
Newswest9.com

Fatal accident on Front Street between Bankhead Highway and McGarvey Street

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: Front Street reopened around 11:00 p.m. on June 19 after it was previously closed due to a fatal accident. ------------------------------------------------------------- Midland Police Department are working an accident near the 2900 block of Front St. The roadway is closed between Bankhead Highway and McGarvey St. City...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Loving The Food! People Lining Up One Week After Opening Up In Midland!

One week after opening its doors, the Permian Basin is still lining up to get in when doors open at 11 am!. Opening Day for Chuy's Midland was last week and Chuy's FANS haven't stopped waiting for the restaurant to open daily! People are ready to dig in! If you haven't visited the new store in Midland, let's take a tour and a look at that awesome food below! TAKE A TOUR BELOW!
MIDLAND, TX
odessapd.com

Happy Ending - Odessa Animal Shelter

It said, "Finn has brought so much happiness into our home!" Our family feels complete with him here. We are thankful every day that he found his way to us." We just love happy endings! If you're looking to adopt a furry friend, we hope you will stop by our shelter. We always like to remind folks to spay and neuter their pets. We can't say it enough.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Father's day car show raises money to help people with cancer

ODESSA, Texas — No matter what kinds of cars you like or what you drive, each and every type had a place at the car show at Crossroads in Odessa. "All types of different taste, you have the jeep crowd, you have the 50s crowd the 60's the 70's, the newer stuff the vets so it just depends on your taste as far as vehicles," said Willie Balerio, who had a car entered in the show.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD identifies victim in deadly Sunday crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened Sunday night. Charles Young, 42, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 5:45 p.m. on June 19, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front to investigate a two-vehicle crash. When they […]
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Remember When Kingsway Center Was THE Mall in Midland?

It is hard to believe that Kingsway Center used to be THE mall in Midland, long before Midland Park Mall even stuck a shovel in the ground to be built. The name of the former mall was Dellwood Mall which had several stores in it and actually had the indoor part of the mall open.
MIDLAND, TX
KCBD

Lamesa man dies in Saturday morning crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Liboryo Iglesias of Lamesa in the early hours of Saturday morning. The 52-year-old was traveling north on SH 349 north of Midland in Martin County around 1:45 a.m. The other vehicle, an 18-wheeler truck, was stopped at a stop...
LAMESA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with stalking, assault

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted and stalked a woman earlier this month. Alvaro Cruz Lujan, 35, has been charged with one count of Stalking, a third-degree felony, and one count of Assault.  According to an affidavit, on June 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, TX

