It said, "Finn has brought so much happiness into our home!" Our family feels complete with him here. We are thankful every day that he found his way to us." We just love happy endings! If you're looking to adopt a furry friend, we hope you will stop by our shelter. We always like to remind folks to spay and neuter their pets. We can't say it enough.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO