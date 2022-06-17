ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Reminder: Odessa Animal Shelter - Adoption Event

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will take place this Saturday, June 18th at Circle...

Happy Ending - Odessa Animal Shelter

It said, "Finn has brought so much happiness into our home!" Our family feels complete with him here. We are thankful every day that he found his way to us." We just love happy endings! If you're looking to adopt a furry friend, we hope you will stop by our shelter. We always like to remind folks to spay and neuter their pets. We can't say it enough.
Yes Please! Crumbl Cookies In Odessa Has A New Opening Date

Back in April, I posted an article excited to learn that Odessa is getting a Crumbl Cookies! I was eating at Rosa's on JBS and 42nd in Odessa one day and saw the sign that Crumbl Cookies would be 'coming soon.' I sure did start spreading the good news. At that time, I had phoned the current Midland location to get all the juicy details...
Community helps save stray dog in Texas shot 18 times

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Locals are coming together to save a stray dog after he was shot and left for dead. People with the Permian Basin Animal Advocates were heartbroken when they found sweet little Hughie. He was a stray dog in Odessa, and when they took him to the vet for an x-ray, doctors […]
Need Your Prescription Filled In Midland? Better Hurry!

Here in the Permian Basin, we're used to long lines. At the gas station, the fast-food restaurant, the grocery store, the oil change place, everywhere. Doesn't matter if you're going to the car wash with the car or out to eat with the family at a great place-you're going to have to wait. The same thing has been the case when it comes to turning in prescriptions and having them filled, no matter what Pharmacy you use. And you think to yourself "Well, instead of going inside and standing in line at the counter-I'll use the drive-thru". Only to discover there are ten cars ahead of you there as well.
What’s Going On At The Subway Restaurants In Midland?

Sitting around the house this weekend enjoying time with the family and talking about what to do for lunch. Since it was Father's Day, I didn't feel like cooking (or even getting the grill going, which was unusual for me but I wanted a day where I could be lazy). We batted ideas on where to go grab something quick for lunch. Everyone was tired of the same ole same ole that we usually do-and my stepdaughter suggested Subway. Since it had been a while, that sounded good to everyone. That is-until we got there and they were CLOSED. We couldn't find an open location in Midland. So we ended up at another sub shop instead. Oh, and THIS was posted on Subway's locked door:
Loving The Food! People Lining Up One Week After Opening Up In Midland!

One week after opening its doors, the Permian Basin is still lining up to get in when doors open at 11 am!. Opening Day for Chuy's Midland was last week and Chuy's FANS haven't stopped waiting for the restaurant to open daily! People are ready to dig in! If you haven't visited the new store in Midland, let's take a tour and a look at that awesome food below! TAKE A TOUR BELOW!
Cows get lose on I-20 in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -As of 3:50 p.m BSPD Lt. Brian Gordon tells our media partners at KBest News that the cattle incident at Hwy 350 and I-20 is expected to come to a conclusion within the next half hour. Most of the cattle had been retrieved with the exception...
Midland Odessa Could Stand A Bit Less Of These 4 Things

We've all seen the lists... "What do we need in this area?" or "What Businesses Would You Love To See Come To West Texas?" etc etc. And there are always a lot of great suggestions-like In & Out Burger, A Water Park, and Wawa, among others. But what about things we have too much of? Things we see around every corner that should probably be spread to other areas to 'share the love', so to speak?
20 Best Things to Do in Odessa, TX

A city in Western Texas, Odessa was named after the Ukrainian city because of its short grass prairie resembling the European country's steppe landscape. It is the county seat of Ector County in Texas. The home of First Lady Barbara Bush in 1948, it is also the place where the...
Xcellerated Nurse Aide Training Program in the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lisa Handy is taking everything she has learned as a nurse for the past 28 years and passing it along to other individuals in the nursing field through the program she started called Xcellerated Nurse Aide Training. “The need for CNA’s in nursing homes, hospitals, facilities,...
Agree? Yahoo Thinks You Can Retire In Midland Odessa With $1500 A Month

Clearly, the person who wrote the YAHOO article has never lived here. LOL. When I saw the Yahoo headline on this story I was curious to find out what cities they found. The article title is 5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month. I did not expect both of our cities to be in the top 5. I mean, with housing, gas prices, and wages, I just figured that Midland and Odessa, Texas was on the higher end of things when it came to cost. I guess I was wrong?
See Inside The Most Expensive Home In Odessa

If you've been putting off playing the lottery-maybe this will give you reason to stop and buy that tickets this afternoon. We showed you the most expensive home in Midland, now lets' travel to Odessa and see what there is to see there..... The most expensive home in Odessa is...
Cattle escape trailer near IH-20 in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas — Some drivers on I-20 might have seen something a little "un-herd" of in Big Spring Friday. Several cattle got loose in the area of Highway 350 and IH-20 at around 2 p.m., according to the Big Spring Police Department. The cattle had reportedly fallen from...
Serving our Citizens - Self-Defense Course

The Odessa Police Department held another FREE Self-Defense Course over the weekend. It was taught by Corporal Kaaiako Vavao. If you missed out on this one, we'll be offering more in the near future.
Kent Lube Offers Customers $19.78 Synthetic Oil Changes

The Kent Companies have been a staple in the Permian Basin for many many years, with many companies serving the area to making a difference in the community. In 1978, the Kent Companies opened one of their signature brands with fast oil change stores that quickly grew throughout the Permian Basin.

