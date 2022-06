Carl Qualls and Ceile Coats were married on June 23, 1953, in Hope, Arkansas. On June 18, 2022, their family is honoring their 69th wedding anniversary with a celebration from 11 a.m. – 2 p.mm at Hickory Hills Baptist Church in Avinger, Texas. Family and friends are invited to stop by and wish them a happy anniversary. Hosts of the celebration are daughter Lynn Whitton and husband Jeff, daughter Donna Bascle, daughter Susan McQueen and husband Mike, son Carl Qualls and wife Cindy, and son James Qualls and wife Stacey.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO