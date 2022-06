The Oregon Ducks are coming off of one of the biggest recruiting weekends that they’ve had in years, and there’s no time to rest — another big one is on the calendars. While last weekend saw 5-star players like DL David Hicks and WR Johntay Cook II in Eugene spending time with Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff, there is another guest list full of highly-rated recruits on the menu. Guys like Matayo Uiagalelei, Richard Young, and Jayden Wayne are all scheduled to make return trips to Eugene, while a number of other 4-star players will be coming to see the facilities as well.

EUGENE, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO