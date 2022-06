I've been doing a lot of saltwater kayak fishing, and on good days, I know you can do BTB fishing on days when the surf is less than 2ft. An area that has caught my attention is the New Smyrna side of the Canaveral National Seashore, as it features 2 wrecks on charts within 3 miles of shore. One of these wrecks is around 2kts directly off the beach from Eldora, the other is just under 1kt from the beach from the parking lot 5 ramp.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO