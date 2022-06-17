ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3-month-old dies after being left in his parents’ car ‘for several hours,’ police say

By Elisha Fieldstadt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3-month-old boy died Thursday after he was left in his parents’ car “for several hours,” police in Pennsylvania said. Police in Upper Saint Clair, a township outside of Pittsburgh, responded to the home at 5 p.m. and found the baby unresponsive, according to a statement from the Allegheny County Police...

Comments / 290

Charli Lockett
2d ago

They need to start charging these parents, maybe that will make them "remember" they have kids in the car. They NEVER leave phones in the vehicle.

Reply(27)
256
Dan
2d ago

My old BMW would start honking and beeping when it detected movement inside the car after I locked it. Maybe there should be a law to have this.

Reply(17)
113
Nancy Stanley
2d ago

I don't understand how these people forget their kids. I'm a mom and grandma and I always got out and grabbed the kids. I guess some parents have more important things on their mind than their children

Reply(9)
103
 

