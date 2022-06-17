ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuckey, TN

House To Coach Chuckey-Doak Baseball

By BY J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

Chuckey-Doak went “in-house” for its next baseball coach — quite literally.

Earlier this week, the Black Knights announced on social media that longtime assistant John House has been promoted to coach. House takes over for Jimmy Willett, who stepped down after four years at the helm.

“Very excited about it,” House said.

House is no stranger to Greene County or Lower Afton. He graduated from Chuckey-Doak before playing college baseball at Milligan and Tusculum for two seasons apiece.

After his playing career, House joined coach Tim Lady’s coaching staff at Chuckey-Doak in 1996. He and Lady helped the Black Knights win multiple district championships during that stretch, the last coming in 2002, before Lady eventually went to North Greene.

“I helped coach in over 300 victories,” House recalled.

Having served as an assistant baseball and basketball coach at Chuckey-Doak, House also spent two seasons as girls basketball coach at West Greene. From there, he coached baseball two years at West Pines before returning to his alma mater.

House helped Willett lead the 2022 Black Knights to one of their best seasons in program history, going 22-6 and winning their first district championship since 2002. Chuckey-Doak, which had also reached the district tournament championship game in 2021, bowed out in the region semifinal round for the second straight year.

“I was really happy for the boys this past year; they played hard and they deserved it,” House said. “We’re going to try to hit the ground running and keep up the good work Jimmy did.”

Comments / 0

 

Sports
