STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Teams from across the nation competed in the third stage of the First Responders U.A.S Triple Challenge in Starkiville on Tuesday June 21, 2022. The competition was hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology; it featured the advances in drone technology. Competitors put their best bot forward to try and capture the judges’ attention.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO