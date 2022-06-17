NEW ORLEANS JAZZ MUSICIANS TRAVEL TO JEONJU, SOUTH KOREA FOR INAUGURAL STREET JAZZ FESTIVAL

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans and Mayor's Office of Cultural Economy today announced Jeonju, South Korea’s first Street Jazz Festival taking place in the streets of Hanok Village from today, June 17 through Sunday, June 19. Several musicians traveled from New Orleans to Jeonju to participate in this inaugural event, along with Deputy Director of Arts and Culture Alana Harris.

“I am proud of our artists and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy for working to create this lasting partnership with Jeonju, South Korea," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "My administration has been proactive in starting and reigniting international relationships and exchanges, which allow New Orleans to enjoy its place as a truly international cultural and economic center. Our culture — with its strong historical roots, lively presence, and hopeful future — only benefits from being shared and learning from cultures around the world. I look forward to a long and productive relationship with Jeonju.”

The Street Jazz Festival is being headlined by James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars. The city of Jeonju seeks to bring an authentic feel to their event while also bolstering traditional New Orleans jazz. This is another huge win for the City of New Orleans and its culture as local musical ambassadors go abroad to spread what makes the City's uniqueness as the birthplace of jazz.

“It is an honor for the City of New Orleans and its musicians to participate in Jeonju’s inaugural Jazz Festival," said Lisa Alexis, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy. "This opportunity to share the richness and uniqueness of New Orleans culture with our friends and city partners in South Korea is invaluable for New Orleans as a city and for our artists, who will gain international exposure and experience. We hope that this will be the start of a new tradition between our two cities and are looking forward to continuing to benefit each other through imparting our cultural gifts.

