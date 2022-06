The Broken Bow juniors baseball team won the Mid Summer Classic tournament played at Paul Brown Field over the weekend. Bow went undefeated on the weekend finishing 4-0. After wins on Friday and Saturday, Broken Bow went 2-0 on Sunday to secure the tournament title. Broken Bow edged Plattsmouth in their first game on Sunday 3-2. Plattsmouth jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Bow came back with a run in the 2nd and two in the third as neither team was able to score from the 4th inning on. Bow took the lead in the third inning thanks to Max Denson’s sixth home run of the season at the juniors level. Brice Chaplin went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Max Denson pitched a complete game for the victory scattering six hits and striking out 10.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO