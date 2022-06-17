New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board Reports West Nile-Infected Mosquitoes in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB) reported that mosquitoes collected this week from the East Bank of Orleans Parish tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

WNV cycles between wild birds and mosquitoes and can be transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. Positive mosquito samples from surveillance traps indicate virus activity in mosquitoes and wild birds. While most human West Nile infections are asymptomatic, common symptoms include headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. In rare cases, severe illness can occur. Individuals over age 60, immunocompromised populations and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of severe illness.

Treatments will be conducted by truck tonight, June 17, throughout the Lower 9th Ward from 8 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. Applications this evening will target adult populations of the southern house mosquito Culex quinquefasciatus, the primary vector of WNV in Orleans Parish.

The City asks that residents protect themselves from mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn. Mosquito-proof homes by maintaining screens on windows and doors and using A/C or fans if possible. If outside for long periods of time, especially at night, use insect repellents containing CDC-approved active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus. When using insect repellent, always follow the recommendations on the product label.

Mosquitoes develop from eggs to adults in as few as seven days. Residents should conduct weekly inspections of the home and yard and empty water-filled containers to reduce mosquito breeding sites. Change water once per week in containers that cannot be removed, such as bird baths, kiddie pools, water barrels and pet bowls. Remove trash and clutter, including tires, buckets, tarps and any other items that can collect water. Make sure swimming pools and fountains are functioning and that water is circulating.

To report standing water, unkept swimming pools, dumped tires or other mosquito-related issues, please contact NOMTRCB through one of the following methods:

Call 311

Visit https://nola311.org/service-request/

Email mosquitocontrol@nola.gov

Call (504) 658-2400

For additional information about WNV, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvbid/westnile/qa/prevention.htm.

SAFETY TIPS

Protecting Yourself

Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

Use air-conditioning and make sure window and door screens do not have holes to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

If outside for long periods of time, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Use insect repellents containing EPA-registered active ingredients, including DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

When using insect repellent, always follow the recommendations on the product label.

Protecting Your Home

Eliminate standing water around your home.

Remove trash and clutter and dispose of discarded tires and containers that can hold water. Turn over wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children's toys or anything that could collect water.

Change water weekly in containers that cannot be removed such as pet dishes or bird baths. Scrub the side of the containers with soap and a sponge to remove any eggs.

Rain barrels and other water collection devices must be screened and collected water should be used within one week.

Aerate ornamental pools, fountains and sugar kettles or stock them with fish.

Report illegal dumping, water leaks and unattended swimming pools by calling 311.

Report Tires

Tires are easily filled with rainwater and collect leaves and litter, providing ideal breeding conditions for mosquito larvae. Removal of scrap tires will eliminate a prolific mosquito habitat.

Residents can call 311 to request a bulk waste pickup of up to four tires. Tires should be stacked curbside next to City-issued trash containers.

Tires in front of abandoned lots, unoccupied properties, or businesses are ineligible for pick up and will not be collected. This issue is currently being addressed through City-coordinated, cooperative efforts towards treatment and removal.

