Construction on Magazine Street Roadwork Project Prompts Lane Shift at Leake Avenue and West Drive

NEW ORLEANS — Today, June 17, the City of New Orleans and the Louisiana Department of Transportation (LaDOTD) contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC will begin to shift vehicular traffic to the newly repaired westbound travel lane (park side) of Magazine Street between West Drive and Leake Avenue. The lane shift will accommodate drainage and waterline repairs set to begin on Monday, June 20, on the eastbound (zoo side) of Magazine Street. This portion of completed roadway is scheduled to re-open September 2022, with consideration for weather and holidays.

During this phase of work, access to Magazine Street through East Drive will not be available. Traffic will be detoured to Magazine Street utilizing Laurel Street and Henry Clay Avenue, with vehicles being shifted to the newly completed westbound side of Magazine Street.

The contractor, in close collaboration with Audubon Nature Institute, will keep two entrances to the Audubon Zoo open throughout this phase of construction. Specialized signage will be in place to alert visitors to Audubon of the appropriate entrances. Public safety remains a priority, and residents and commuters should use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction site. Lane closure and detour signs will be in place throughout construction.

Street parking and/or driveway access will be impacted. Residents and visitors must adhere to any “No Parking” signs on the streets to avoid being ticketed and towed. Residents and commuters will be notified of any changes to New Orleans Regional Transportation (RTA) schedules during construction.

The $5.5 million Magazine Street (Leake Avenue - East Drive) project is designed to remove and replace existing water and drainage lines, repair the sewer line, repave the roadway in concrete, replace damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons and install Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections. All work on this project is anticipated to be complete by winter 2023.

The City of New Orleans hosted community meeting in July 2021 to discuss anticipated impacts to the community, and a copy of the presentation can be found here. In addition, RoadworkNOLA will continue to work with community leaders and stakeholders through the duration of the project. Residents, businesses, schools and medical facilities will be notified ahead of all work that will impact access and/or require temporary utility disruptions.

Residents can visit RoadworkNOLA website, call 504-658-ROAD (7623) or email roadwork@nola.gov for more information about this or any other project.

Since May 2018, DPW has completed 99 projects with an estimated value of $282 million. Currently, there are 55 roadwork projects are under construction with an estimated value of nearly $593 million.

To better serve our residents with more timely communication, RoadworkNOLA is in the process of building our distribution list to provide important construction updates via text. To sign up, you can text ROADWORK to 77295 or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a whole profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.

About RoadworkNOLA

The City of New Orleans Department of Public Works (DPW) and Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) are working together to implement an unprecedented program to restore our damaged infrastructure. Using local and federal funds, the $2.3 billion program is the most comprehensive that our region has seen in a generation.

