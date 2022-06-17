ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg Motor Officer/Homeless Liaison Josh Chavez Honored

cityofroseburg.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. – Roseburg Police Department Motor Officer and Homeless Liaison Josh Chavez was recently named the 2021 Roseburg Optimist Club Officer of the Year for his commitment, professionalism and outstanding service. Chavez was honored with the Officer of the Year award at a BBQ lunch at Roseburg...

cityofroseburg.org

Comments / 2

dr97457
3d ago

What a joke. They think their movie stars that deserve awards for doing their jobs. Their jog is no different than the rest of ours, but we have to follow the law while working.

Reply
3
kezi.com

Eugene police continue drug cleanup operations

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers from various units in the Eugene Police Department executed a drug bust last Thursday, June 16 that uncovered heroin, meth, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The EPD said that on June 16 officers from their Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit and drone...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WEAPON CRIME FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for a weapon crime following an incident in downtown Sunday night. The RPD report said just after 9:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to U.S. Bank in the 600 block of Southeast Main Street for an alarm call. 47-year old William Olson was inside his vehicle by the bank. An officer attempted to contact Olson and saw him allegedly reaching in the area of the center console. The officer believed he saw a gun in the suspect’s hand.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

With phone scams on the rise, Eugene police advise vigilance

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is reminding people to be wary of scam phone calls after receiving numerous reports from citizens who, reportedly, have been taken advantage of for thousands of dollars. According to police, this most recent round of phony calls has scam callers posing as police, often...
EUGENE, OR
Roseburg, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
City
Roseburg, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 20

According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 16, 12:19 a.m., No. 8th St. & Fir Ave., “result of traffic stop,” 40-year old Eric Perez arrested on CCSO warrant charging FTA on Driving While Suspended or Revoked, “Perez cited in lieu of custody.”. Warrant. According...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY INTERFERING WITH A FIREFIGHTER

A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly interfering with a firefighter on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:40 a.m. the 30-year old allegedly refused to get out of the way for firefighters who were responding to a fire near the bike path between Deer Creek Park and Gaddis Park, in the 900 block of Northeast Rowe Avenue.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

BUNGEE CORD THROWING INCIDENT LEADS TO JAIL

A bungee cord throwing incident led to a man being taken to jail by Roseburg Police on Friday. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. officers arrested the 28-year old for offensive littering after he allegedly threw a bungee cord into his neighbor’s yard in the 600 block of Southeast Parrott Street. The report said the suspect had been yelling at his neighbor’s all morning and it was the third time officers had responded to deal with the suspect.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

Cow loose on highway in Thurston

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A cow was seen running loose on the highway in Thurston Saturday morning, according to witnesses. This happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 126 near the intersection of Main Street. A video posted on a community Facebook page shows a law enforcement officer chasing the cow. KEZI has...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH FELONY ASSAULT

Roseburg Police charged a man with felony assault Sunday night. An RPD report said the suspect’s child had been brought to his apartment in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue with the biological mother’s permission so the child could spend Father’s Day with the man. There...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 2:30 p.m. the 72-year old was riding with a group of motorcyclists in the 17000 block of Tyee Road near Umpqua. The man said he was going approximately thirty miles per hour and for an unknown reason got slightly off balance, and laid his bike down. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance. The man is listed in good condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. He was wearing a helmet and there were no signs of impairment.
ROSEBURG, OR
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
kptv.com

Crash leaves Roseburg woman dead

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash left a 21-year-old Roseburg woman dead Friday evening according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police arrived in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road after a 911 call. Deputies found a 2000 Toyata 4-Runner crashed into a pole and unoccupied cars. The driver of the car, identified as 21-year-old Kylee Alexander, was found dead at the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Truck rams into commercial building in Creswell

CRESWELL, Ore.-- A truck smashed into a commercial building Saturday morning, officials said between 5:30 and 6:00. This is at a wellness office and the Dak Thai Café on Front Street on the corner of West Oregon Avenue. Pictures from a community Facebook page show the truck and camper...
CRESWELL, OR
KXL

Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were seized from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was served at a rural property in Eagle Point on Thursday morning. Officials say the property contained the cannabis plants and 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana. Seven workers at the site were detained, interviewed, and released. Sheriff’s officials say the grow site had been under investigation for a month and there was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing. The sheriff’s office says a primary suspect has been identified.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED RECKLESS ENDANGERING

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged reckless endangering following an incident on Thursday. The RPD report said at about 6:00 a.m. 30-year old Ashley Basgall allegedly shoved an empty shopping cart into the side of a moving bicyclist in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. This reportedly knocked the rider off his bike and into the bike lane of the roadway, and damaged the bike’s derailleur.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG WOMAN DIES IN SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH

A Roseburg woman died in a single vehicle crash on Friday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 7:30 p.m., dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious accident in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road, northwest of Roseburg. O’Dell said deputies...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police warns of scam calls asking for money 'to avoid criminal charges'

EUGENE, Ore. — Recently, scammers have been calling victims and telling them they are required to pay money to avoid criminal charges, the Eugene Police Department said. "They are using the names of retired and current EPD officers and command staff, calling from a spoofed number that looks like it’s coming from the police department including starting with ‘541.682’ and getting victims to pay through Apple Pay and Zelle," EPD said. "Victims could also be asked to pay through other means, such as cryptocurrency or gift cards."
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

