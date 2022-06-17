ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Mobile recycling centers to temporarily stop accepting glass products

Mobile, Alabama
Mobile, Alabama
 4 days ago
For Immediate Release:

Mobile, Ala. — Beginning Tuesday, June 21, the City of Mobile will temporarily not be accepting glass products at its recycling drop-off locations at 4851 Museum Drive and 308 Pinehill Drive.

On June 15, our regular recyclable materials processor, Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, informed City officials that its facility in Pensacola would be closed through mid-August due to a machinery breakdown.

The City of Mobile’s recycling drop-off centers will continue operating normally through the weekend and will be closed on Monday, June 20, in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday. When drop-off sites reopen on Tuesday, June 21, they will not be accepting glass products temporarily. We expect drop-off centers to remain open through Saturday, June 25, but will be evaluating our next steps on a weekly basis.

Follow the City of Mobile on Facebook for regular updates on our recycling facilities and other services.

