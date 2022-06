“Don’t let the sun go down on you in this town.” If you were a Black traveler during the Jim Crow era and saw these words painted on a roadside sign, you would instantly want to turn back around and head in the opposite direction. Signs like this were fairly commonplace in America during the late 1800s and 1900s. They were an ominous decree to Black travelers that they were about to enter a sundown town.

