Travelers spend hours in Logan Airport after hundreds of delays, cancellations

Tens of thousands of people face weeks of holiday uncertainty as it emerged airlines have yet to agree which summer flights will be scrapped, despite Gatwick announcing up to 50 cancellations a day.Holidaymakers with trips booked from the Sussex airport could be waiting up to two weeks to find find out whether their flight will be cancelled, one travel expert told The Independent.And even then, many might not be able to rebook due to an ongoing lack of capacity.Gatwick airport announced on Friday that it was reducing the number of flights during July and August because of staff shortages....

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO