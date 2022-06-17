ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Great Texas Balloon race launches first competition flight

By Jamey Boyum
KTRE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race took to the air this morning over Longview with their first competition flight of 2022, and many pilots found themselves a long way from the targets. It started with a pilot’s briefing that revealed the targets’ weather, and the race...

www.ktre.com

ktbb.com

Great Texas Balloon Race flies into Longview

LONGVIEW – The Great Texas Balloon Race is this weekend in Longview. This is the second year in a row that the competition will be held in city limits, according to our news partner KETK. The race is happening at the Longview Convention Complex, and it brings together some of the best pilots in the country and around the world. Races are scheduled to happen through Sunday. There are also performers at the event. This year, Little Texas will play on Saturday night and Cody Wayne will be the opening act. There will also be a special shapes spectacular, a 5K fun run and a balloon glow this weekend. “In 2021 we had a modified event with only competition and so this is the first time since 2019 to have the full event. The excitement does seem to be great in the city, and we’re just looking forward to a great event,” said Michelle Ford, Chairman of the Great Texas Balloon Race. Gregg County was designated as “The Balloon Race Capital of Texas” by the state legislature in 2013.
LONGVIEW, TX
