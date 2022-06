Mr. John Robert “Tobe” Dockery, age 78, of Dahlonega, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Dockery was born in Forsyth County to the late H.R. and Umie Woody Dockery. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Patricia Ravan Dockery; son, Bobby Dockery; granddaughters, Crystal Dockery and Daisy Dockery; brother, David Dockery; sisters, Ruth Turner and Nora Ellis; In laws, Pauline and Jewell Ravan, Don Ravan, John and Glenson Lee and Dudley Ralston.

