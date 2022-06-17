UFC targeting Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong for Sept. 17 main event

The big UFC bantamweight bookings continue.

The most recent in a slew of major 135-pound matchups for the promotion is a targeted bout between Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) and Song Yadong (19-6-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC). The event is expected to headline a UFC Fight Night event Sept. 17 at a location and venue to be announced.

Two people with knowledge of the targeted booking recently informed MMA Junkie of the matchup but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Eurosport NL was first to report the matchup.

Sandhagen, 30, will look to rebound from back-to-back decision losses against T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan. The losing skid followed back-to-back knockout victories of Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar. It is the first multifight skid of Sandhagen’s professional career.

Yadong, 24, has been on a roll since a 2021 loss to Kyler Phillips. One of the youngest fighters on the roster, Yadong rides a three-fight winning streak, which includes a split decision over Casey Kenney, a TKO of Julio Arce, and a knockout of Marlon Moraes.

With the addition the UFC Fight Night lineup for Sept. 17 includes: